GameStop posts first earnings report since Reddit mania

GameStop sales fell during its all-important holiday quarter — the first business update from the company since the Reddit-fueled stock mania.

Why it matters: For all the talk about GameStop's stock, there's been less about the company itself — which has struggled to adapt to the more digital video game landscape.

Details: GameStop also said it's been "evaluating" since January (when the stock price surge started) whether to raise money this year through a stock sale.

It's one way the company could take advantage of the hype around its stock.

In a regulatory filing, it said it could use proceeds to "fund the acceleration of its future transformation."

Executives did not directly address the stock run-up.

By the numbers: GameStop closed out 2020 with another year of falling revenue, illustrating the brick-and-mortar store's longstanding challenges made worse by the pandemic.

Sales dropped for the ninth straight quarter.

The company said it shuttered almost 700 stores in the past year.

The pandemic did help fuel e-commerce sales: they made up over one-third of total sales (compared to 12% this time last year, before the pandemic hit).

The big picture: GameStop in recent weeks has announced a slate of executive switch-ups, amid a turnaround effort to better compete digitally led by activist investor Ryan Cohen.

Alongside the earnings report, the company named former Amazon and Google executive Jenna Owners as its new chief operating officer.

Worth noting: Most companies hold question-and-answer sessions with Wall Street analysts on earnings calls. GameStop — with an earnings call at capacity —notably did not, even though it historically had taken questions.

The stock whipsawed after the earnings report, before falling as much as 10%.

At the height of the stock surge, GameStop's stock hovered near $480 per share. It's fallen back down to earth slightly — $180, but still up 870% this year.

