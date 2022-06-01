GameStop Reports $76.9M in Proceeds From Sales of Digital Assets in First Quarter

Associated Press

Aware of the public's perception, Myles Garrett has made up his own mind about Deshaun Watson. While Watson is being assailed by others for alleged sexual misconduct, Garrett has been impressed with how the embattled quarterback has conducted himself since joining the Browns despite facing serious legal consequences and possible NFL punishment. Garrett's comments came following practice Wednesday, a day after a 23rd massage therapist filed a civil lawsuit accusing Watson of sexual misconduct during appointments made while he played for Houston.