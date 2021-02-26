GameStop shares climb in early deals, on track for second best week

FILE PHOTO: The GameStop store sign is seen at its shop in Westminster
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Shares of GameStop Corp rose 11% in early deals on Friday, as retail investors pushed up the stock in a renewed rally that could see it clock its second best week.

Options market activity in the stock, which has returned to the top of the list in a social media-driven retail trading frenzy, suggested investors were betting on higher prices or higher volatility, or both.

GameStop shares touched $120.60 and were on track to nearly triple this week in an equity market where falling bond prices have weakened general investor sentiment towards U.S. stocks. [.N] [MKTS/GLOB] [US/]

Further support could come from holders of call options on the stock, as a big batch of those weekly contracts mature on Friday.

The stock is still some distance away from the $483 mark it hit in January, when individual investors using Robinhood and other trading apps drove a rally in its price, forcing many hedge funds that had bet against the video game retailer to cover short positions.

Refinitiv data on options showed retail investors have been buying deep out-of-the-money call options, which are options with contract prices to buy far higher than the current stock price.

Many of those option contracts are set to expire on Feb. 26, and would mean handsome gains for those betting on a further rise in GameStop's stock price.

Call options which would be profitable for holders if GameStop shares reach $200 and $800 this week have been particularly heavily traded, the data showed.

Meanwhile, GameStop's Frankfurt listing shed 21.3% to trade at 98.19 euros, in a move that almost entirely saw its value converge with that of the U.S.-listed stock, which added nearly a fifth in value on Thursday.

Other Reddit favorites such as cinema operator AMC Entertainment, headphone maker Koss and marijuana company Sundial Growers slid between 4.4% and 13.6% in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop shares close 104% higher in afternoon rally; up another 100% in after hours

    GameStop (GME) rallied hard in the late afternoon trading session and is moving higher in after-hours. Shares were halted for volatility twice in the last hour of trading on Wednesday.

  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO)Q4 2020 Earnings CallFeb 25, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in the fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

  • Walmart+ Is Already a Massive Success

    The retail giant's membership loyalty program hit the ground running even if it still has a long way to go.

  • US Economy: Tech-Fueled Innovation Will Outlast Coronavirus Pandemic, Threaten Millions Of Jobs

    Covid-19 fueled a delivery boom, but a massive tech-led productivity drive will impact the economy and change the way people work for years to come.

  • Boeing, hit with $6.6 million FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill - sources

    Boeing Co will pay a $6.6 million to U.S. regulators as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty. Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said. The inspections and retrofits could take weeks or even up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, depending to a large degree on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.

  • Toyota develops fuel cell system to cut carbon footprint

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it has developed a packaged fuel cell system module, as it hopes to expand its usage and accessibility of the zero-emission technology amid the industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). The world's biggest automaker, which launched a revamped Mirai in December, has not been successful in winning drivers over to fuel cell vehicles (FCV). The FCV segment remains a niche technology despite Japanese government backing, amid concerns about lack of fuelling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.

  • Why are people buying GameStop stock again? GME’s dramatic repeat share price rise explained

    GameStop’s share price is surging once again – and though it’s not clear exactly why, it’s possible Reddit and an ice cream cone are responsible. It recalls the previous time the stock went haywire, a few weeks ago, during a short squeeze that sent the price of the shares up 1,600 per cent. Just like that time, nothing much has happened to GameStop itself.

  • Analysis: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields

    Some hedge fund managers are getting concerned about the money that has flooded into high-flying stocks like Tesla and the popular ARK fund as bond yields spike and growth stocks take a hit. The popularity of stocks like Tesla helped Cathie Wood's $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ETF become the top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar last year. But even as shares of Tesla plunged this week and Wood's fund fell, she increased the fund's bet on the automaker.

  • India tightens regulatory grip on Facebook, WhatsApp with new rules

    India announced new rules on Thursday to regulate content on social media, making Facebook, WhatsApp and others more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages. The rules -- part of an effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government to tighten the leash on Big Tech -- come after Twitter recently ignored government orders to drop content related to farmers' protests. India is the largest market by users for both Facebook and its messenger service WhatsApp.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Singapore's Olam plans to list food ingredients unit by H1 2022

    Commodity trader Olam International, which is dividing its portfolio of diverse products into two new operating businesses, said on Friday that it plans to list its food ingredients segment by the first half of next year. The carve-out and separation of Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), which includes its cocoa, coffee and edible nuts businesses, and Olam Global Agri (OGA), which includes grains and animal feed, edible oils, rice and cotton, is estimated to be completed by the end of 2021. The company will decide on the venue for the listing of the food ingredients business by June or July, Chief Executive Officer Sunny Verghese said, adding that the IPO would be of "substantial size and quite significant in any exchange" in which it would be listed.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition fight moves to yet another jurisdiction

    The daughter of Huawei's founder lost a similar case in the UK just days ago. She is fighting a US extradition request from Canada.

  • UK court allows extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi to India

    A London court ruled on Thursday that billionaire Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi could be extradited to his home country to face charges of fraud, money laundering and interfering with an investigation. Modi, whose diamonds have been worn by the likes of Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March 2019 and has been in custody since then, appearing at court hearings by video-link from Wandsworth Prison. He faces several sets of charges relating to an alleged large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank, to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud, and to alleged intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence.

  • American Eagle Has 24% Upside on Aerie Becoming a $2 Billion Business

    American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) continues to soar to new heights on the strength of its Aerie lingerie and loungewear brand. The fast-growing apparel business is expected to see double-digit sales growth again when the retailer reports fourth-quarter earnings next week, and Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded his outlook on the retailer to outperform from market perform because he sees Aerie hitting $2 billion in sales within three years. Wall Street was already bullish on Aerie's growth, with one analyst estimating the lingerie outfit could be a $3 billion business in five years.

  • Boeing planned to replace 777 engine covers before failures - WSJ

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines 777 on Saturday. The planemaker and the FAA had been discussing potential fixes for about two years, following an earlier incident in 2018, according to the Journal.

  • Exxon Casts Out Canadian Oil Sands in Massive Reserves Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. erased almost every drop of oil-sands crude from its books in a sweeping revision of worldwide reserves to depths never before seen in the company’s modern history.Exxon counted the equivalent of 15.2 billion barrels of reserves as of Dec. 31, down from 22.44 billion a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company’s reserves of the dense, heavy crude extracted from Western Canada’s sandy bogs dropped by 98%.In practical terms, the revision clipped Exxon’s future growth prospects until oil prices rise, costs slide or technological advances make it profitable to drill those fields. Exxon has enough reserves to sustain current production levels for 11 years, down from 15.5 years a year ago, based on Bloomberg calculations.The pandemic-driven price crash that rocked global energy markets was the main driver of Exxon’s reserve downgrade, along with internal budget cuts that took out a significant portion of its U.S. shale assets. The oil sands have historically been among the company’s higher-cost operations, making them more vulnerable to removal when oil prices foundered.Price SensitiveThe reserves accounting doesn’t mean Exxon is closing up shop or walking away from Canada because the company can bring them back onto its ledger as crude prices rise.“Among the factors that could result in portions of these amounts being recognized again as proved reserves at some point in the future are a recovery in the SEC price basis, cost reductions, operating efficiencies, and increases in planned capital spending,” Exxon said in the filing.The blow to future production potential comes just weeks after Exxon posted its first annual loss in at least four decades. Exxon shares were little changed at $56.85 in after-hours trading and have advanced 38% this year.The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Exxon was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly overvaluing a key asset in the Permian Basin. Exxon has said the allegations are demonstrably false.CEO’s PrioritiesExxon previously flagged that low prices could wipe as much as one-fifth of its oil and gas reserves from its books but steep cuts in drilling expenditures also imperil the assets its able to keep on the books.Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods has prioritized high-return projects such as offshore oil in Guyana, shale in the Permian Basin as well as chemical and gas operations along the Gulf Coast in order to defend the company’s dividend. This year’s rally in oil prices will help bolster Exxon’s cash generation, which in recent quarters has failed to cover both its capital spending and dividend, leading to an increase in debt to almost $70 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finally Admits Gravity Exists

    The British pound reached towards the 1.42 level during the trading session on Wednesday but then fell rather hard as yields in the United States spike.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing, hit with $6.6 million FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill - sources

    Boeing Co will pay $6.6 million to U.S. regulators as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty. Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said. The inspections and retrofits could take up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, though it depends on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.