GameStop Sinks on Profit Disappointment, Possible Share Sale

1 / 2

GameStop Sinks on Profit Disappointment, Possible Share Sale

Divya Balji and Olga Kharif
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp., the roller-coaster stock championed by Reddit-based traders, tumbled in premarket trading after the company posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and said it’s considering a share sale that would capitalize on soaring demand.

Shares of the video-game retailer fell 14% to $156.89 as of 8:36 a.m. in New York on Wednesday after it reported profit in the period ended Jan. 30 of $1.34 a share, excluding some items. That compared with an average projection of $1.43 from analysts.

Though a new generation of game consoles helped spur purchases, the company didn’t get as big a bump as expected. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate. Still, the console surge helped lift same-store sales by 6.5%, with online revenue up 175%.

GameStop shares have soared more than ninefold this year on frenzied buying by individual investors that kicked off in January. The company has been considering since then whether to sell new shares and whether to increase the size of its program under which it can sell stock at prevailing market prices, it said in its annual regulatory filing late Tuesday. Under the deal signed in December with Jefferies Financial Group Inc., GameStop can sell as much as $100 million of stock, according to a filing.

The proceeds of a sale would primarily help finance the company’s push into e-commerce, it said.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter boosted his share price target to $29, citing “excellent execution” from GameStop’s current and former management teams. He still downgraded GameStop to a sell-equivalent rating, saying the stock is disconnected from the fundamentals of the business.

New Hires

GameStop also announced a trio of new executive hires to help carry out the shift to digital. It named technology veteran Jenna Owens as chief operating officer, bringing on board an Amazon.com Inc. and Google alum. It also appointed two other executives with tech experience as part of a push by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to make the brick-and-mortar chain a digital powerhouse.

While investors were expecting more guidance from GameStop on its new strategic direction, the company declined to take questions on a call with investors late Tuesday. Cohen wasn’t on the call. And no forecasts were provided in its earnings statement.

“I don’t think the results matter much at this point -- people will be looking to how they transform themselves from here to reduce the reliance on brick and mortar and expand e-commerce,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman. “But this is no easy task, despite who they bring in to help drive the turnaround.”

Customer Service

Chief Executive Officer George Sherman said the company will focus this year on customer service and experience -- both key components to a successful turnaround for GameStop.

“They’ve identified the key factors, but it’s still a matter of hearing more about the actual strategy to deliver unique value to customers. Hopefully they add more to that discussion soon,” said Doug Clinton, managing partner at Loup Ventures.

Despite falling for the last four sessions in New York, the stock is pricing in an “optimistic bright blue scenario (or better),” Colin Sebastian, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co., wrote in a note, keeping GameStop at neutral.

(Updates share price move in the second paragraph and adds Wedbush comments in sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 3-GameStop mulls stock sale after Reddit fans send shares soaring

    GameStop Corp said on Tuesday it may sell new shares this year to take advantage of a more-than 800% run-up since January in the stock price of the U.S. video game retailer at the center of the Reddit rally of "meme stocks." GameStop shares gyrated after hours and were last down 12%. The company made the comments about the share offering in a regulatory filing for fourth-quarter earnings which showed GameStop returned to profitability, with 175% growth in e-commerce sales.

  • Volkswagen as the Next Tesla Is Firing Up Stock Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- What a month for Volkswagen AG: The shares have soared the most in more than a decade and along the way its two classes of stock have gotten seriously out of whack, resurrecting memories of one of the biggest short squeezes in history.The stock started taking off last week as investors bought into the Germany company’s plan to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global leader in electric cars. Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess made a series of announcements on his strategy to beat his California-based rival, emulating his counterpart at Tesla, Elon Musk. In return, VW common shares picked up a bit of Tesla’s cult status, soaring 60% so far this month.Here are five charts that tell the story:The End of Tesla’s Dominance May Be Closer Than It AppearsWith the gain came a stark disconnect between the two share classes: the common, which carries voting rights, and the preferred, which doesn’t. The common soared far more than the more actively traded preferred, so that at one point a common share fetched 327.20 euros while a preferred was priced at only 223.05 euros. A gap that wide -- for two securities that basically convey the same economic stake in the company -- hasn’t been seen since Porsche SE’s ill-fated effort to take over VW in 2008 sparked massive purchases of the common stock. One explanation is that U.S. retail investors were jazzed by the EV prospects and poured money into VW without understanding the difference between the two classes. U.S.-traded depositary receipts are available for both, and ADRs linked to the more illiquid common shares have been far more active than those linked to preferred shares.Normally, arbitrageurs would close the gap by selling short the common and buying the preferred, but that trade is hard to implement, given that Porsche and two other big investors hold more than 90% of the common shares, making them difficult to borrow. And that 2008 short squeeze is always in the back of traders’ minds.Sell-side analysts tracked by Bloomberg factored the new prospects for the company’s EV plans into their models, leading to the average price target rising alongside shares. Yet for the moment only about 7.7% upside is left in the preferred stock if the 12-month average target is any guide. Hence, no surprise that the number of analysts rating the stock a buy is right where it was when the rally began.Bloomberg Intelligence: Volkswagen Eyes Tesla Battery-EV Crown in 2023: Company OutlookVW is a giant compared to Tesla when it comes to sales volume. The German carmaker sold more than 9 million cars last year versus just half a million for Tesla. And while VW is still trailing Tesla in terms of EV sales, the gap is closing fast with Volkswagen accelerating its growth from the low base. Yet Tesla’s market value is almost four times greater than Volkswagen’s after a stunning 743% share price rally last year.VW may be dwarfed by Tesla, but after the rally in its stock price it’s now the most valuable company in Germany, overtaking software giant SAP SE. (Adds story link under the first chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop tumbles after Reddit darling considers share sale

    GameStop has surged nearly 900% so far this year and at the peak of the trading frenzy they had touched $483 a piece. GameStop skipped a question and answer session after the results, but said it will close more retail stores and exit unprofitable businesses, underscoring Wall Street's concerns about its business. Wedbush analysts downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", saying the short squeeze has boosted the share price to levels that are completely disconnected from the fundamentals of business.

  • Reddit crew aims to form super PAC in support of retail traders

    A growing band of retail traders is coming together to make it clear that they hate Wall Street almost as much as they “like the stock,” perhaps highlighting the growing potency of average investors in a new era of investing.

  • GameStop’s earnings whiff — but retail traders faithful even as ‘Roaring Kitty’ points to $2 million paper loss

    After an initial burst higher, investors in Wall Street's most popular meme stock got slapped with a dose of reality Tuesday.

  • Hang Seng Enters Correction as Vaccination Halt Worsens Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s benchmark stock gauge slumped into a technical correction as the city’s temporary suspension of BioNtech vaccinations fueled worries over the pace of its recovery from the pandemic.The Hang Seng Index lost 2% amid a broad selloff in Asia on Wednesday, capping a fourth day of losses and taking its decline from a Feb. 17 peak to 10%. Stocks in the commerce and industry sector as well as financials were the biggest losers on the gauge. All but three stocks on the measure fell.The Hang Seng’s recent slide has come as traders rush to sell pricey stocks amid rising bond yields. As one of Asia’s largest and most open equity markets, Hong Kong is particularly sensitive to shifts in global liquidity. China’s CSI 300 Index entered a technical correction earlier this month on concerns over lofty valuations and potential liquidity tightening.“The vaccination process will be slower than expected, resulting in a slower-than-expected recovery of the local economy,” said Steven Leung, executive director at at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Also, traders are still worrying about liquidity. Rising bond yields in the U.S. and limited measures by China’s central bank to boost liquidity remain as big overhangs to the market.”Mainland investors offloaded a net HK$6.9 billion ($888 million) of Hong Kong stocks via the trading links with Shanghai and Shenzhen on Wednesday, a second day of selling and the biggest since March 9, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Hong Kong and Macau temporarily suspended Covid vaccines manufactured by BioNTech SE because of a packaging defect. That marks the latest setback for Hong Kong’s vaccine rollout, which has been slowed by public distrust in the Beijing-backed government.READ: Hong Kong, Macau Suspend BioNTech Vaccines on Packaging DefectBearish TechnicalsThe HSI’s move on Wednesday formed a worrying signal to technical chart watchers as the index breached the neckline of a so-called bearish head-and-shoulders pattern, implying further downside.“Falling below the neckline will lead to heavier selling pressure -- some technical analysis believers may start dumping shares,” Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International Hong Kong Ltd., said earlier in the day. “If Hang Seng Index closed below 28,200 (points) today, I think it will try to test the low level seen in last November.”Meanwhile, rising volatility is also starting to impact investor appetite for the Hong Kong’s IPOs and new listings that were in hot demand last year, with the days of the massive first-day pops likely nearing an end.READ: IPO Mania Fizzles in Hong Kong as Mega First-Day Pops FadeEarnings FocusOn the positive front, Internet gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., which has the highest weighting on the HSI gauge, reported better-than-expected earnings after the close of markets. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. was the biggest loser on the benchmark, falling 12% in a second day of declines, after China’s biggest maker of local, branded cars on Tuesday posted a worse-than-expected drop in 2020 earnings. Shares of Macau casino operators also dropped following the vaccination halt.China’s CSI 300 Index lost 1.6% on Wednesday to close at its lowest level since Dec. 11.“Hong Kong stocks are more swung by U.S. Treasuries and A-shares for now,” said Tracy Chan, an analyst at KGI Asia.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop’s Quarterly Results Disappoint; Shares Drop 15% After-Hours

    Shares of GameStop Corp. tanked 15.3% in Tuesday’s extended trading session after the electronics retail company reported fiscal 4Q results (ended Jan. 30) that came in below analysts’ expectations. GameStop’s (GME) 4Q adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share missed Street estimates by $0.01. Net sales of $2.12 billion came in lower than the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Nonetheless, the company’s bottom line marked a year-over-year improvement of 5.5%, while net sales declined 3.2% year-over-year, impacted by store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s comparable-store sales rose 6.5% in the quarter, including global e-commerce sales growth of 175%. Gross margin was 21.1%, down 610 basis points. In 2021, GameStop’s focus will be on its transformation with capitalizing on the emerging console cycle and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said. (See GameStop stock analysis on TipRanks). GameStop CEO George Sherman said, “We are off to a strong start in 2021 as February comparable store sales increased 23%, led by continued strength in global hardware sales.” “Our emphasis in 2021 will be on improving our E-Commerce and customer experience, increasing our speed of delivery, providing superior customer service and expanding our catalogue,” Sherman added. On March 19, Merrill Lynch analyst Curtis Nagle reiterated a Sell rating and a price target of $10 (94.5% downside potential) on the stock as the analyst argues that trading volumes of GameStop are “steadily declining” and the short interest is “down materially.” The rest of the Street is cautiously bearish about the stock with a Moderate Sell consensus rating. That’s based on 3 Holds and 2 Sells. The average analyst price target of $18 implies 90% downside potential to current levels. GameStop gets a 3 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking suggesting that it is likely to underperform market expectations. Related News: FedEx Posts Better-Than-Expected 3Q Results As Sales Outperform; Shares Gain 4.4% Ollie’s 4Q Results Beat Analysts’ Expectations As Sales Pick Up; Shares Gain After-Hours Embraer Posts Smaller-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss; Shares Pop 7% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: At Home Jumps 8% As 4Q Earnings Crush Estimates Adobe Lifts FY21 Outlook After 1Q Beat; Street Sees 22% Upside Postal Realty Gains On Solid 4Q Beat 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Ahead

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Pullback’ in These 3 Stocks

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But with the S&P at near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass numbers. The markets as a whole can go up, while a few individual stocks are slipping to the bottom. And when a stock hits bottom, as long its basics are sound, it becomes a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts make their reputations by finding these opportunities, and bringing them to our attention. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some analysts are recommending to ‘buy the pullback.’ Let’s take a closer look. Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) We’ll start with Iovance Biotherapeutics, a mid-cap biotech firm in the field of immune-oncology, developing tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer treatment. At base, the technology aims to use the patient’s own immune system to attack the cancer. The company’s prime drug candidate, lifileucel is on track for a Biologics License Application to the FDA, the next step in the ongoing approval process. The drug has shown promise as a treatment for metastatic melanoma, and follow-up studies are underway in the Phase 2 clinical studies. Additionally, lifileucel is under investigation for application against cervical cancer; the program is enrolling patients in Phase 2 study, and enrollment of patients in Cohorts 1 and 2 has been completed. This background, along with the stock’s 40% fall since its recent peak in February, have combined to catch the attention of 5-star analyst Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright. “[We] believe the pullback in the shares create a compelling entry point again for investors ahead of the 2021 planned BLA filings for its TILs in both melanoma and cervical cancer. Recall, importantly, that melanoma has RMAT status and cervical has Breakthrough Therapy designation..." The analyst added, "We believe the recent encouraging data and trial modifications are indications of lifileucel's clinical promise and strengthen the case for its commercialization ahead of anticipated BLA filings." Pantginis backs these comments with a Buy rating and $50 price target that implies an upside of 57% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Pantginis' track record, click here) The cutting edge med tech has attracted attention from Pantginis’ colleagues, as well. The stock has 5 recent reviews, and all are to Buy, making for a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. IOVA has an average price target of $54.80, suggesting a 12-month upside of 72% from the share price of $31.88. (See IOVA stock analysis on TipRanks) Quidel Corporation (QDEL) The next 'pullback' stock we're looking at is Quidel, a $5.9 billion company in diagnostic healthcare. Quidel, based in southern California, has worldwide operations, offering products in a variety of point-of-care diagnostic testing niches. The company scored a major win last year when it received FDA approval for a COVID-19 antigen test. Earlier this month, Quidel announced emergency use authorization for its Quickvue at-home COVID-19 test kit, available to patients with a medical prescription. In February, the company reported its Q4 results for 2020, showing $809.2 million in total revenue, a 69% quarter-over-quarter increase – and an even more impressive 431% year-over-year gain. The increase was driven by COVID-19-related products, which generated $678.7 million in quarterly sales. EPS came in at $10.78, compared to the 71-cent earnings in the year-ago quarter. The corona pandemic has been a boon to the medical testing sector, and Quidel has seen a large part of that benefit. The company reported full-year gains similar to its Q4 results. For 2020, Quidel showed $1.66 billion revenues, up 211% year-over-year, with a COVID-19 revenues of $1.16 billion. EPS for the year was $18.60, compared to $1.73 in 2019. Ironically, the success of medical efforts against COVID-19 both boosted Quidel – and set it up for the current pullback. As the vaccination program continues and expands, and the spread of the virus slows down, the need for rapid, mass testing will decline Quidel is not likely to see its COVID business fully evaporate in the near term, but for the mid-term it is likely to see it start reverting to a pre-pandemic normal. That prospect has investors wondering if the current high share valuation can last. This thesis has Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak bullish on QDEL. Looking at the company’s recent success, he writes, “This stock has almost round tripped during COVID, but the business has vastly accelerated during the same time period. QDEL increased its customer base by 60% in a single year, more than doubled its placements, signed long-term testing contracts, 5x capacity to support more tests, markets, geographies, moving into the alternative care channels, building the home testing market and generated significant cash.” And turning to the future, the 5-star analyst adds, “But when COVID is fully over we still see QDEL generating $10 in normalized earnings + $47 cash/share and this is worth more than double the current valuation. For investors who can look past what will be volatility, the pullback is an excellent buying point.” To this end, Nowak rates QDEL shares a Buy, and sets a $341 price target implying an upside of 148% for the year ahead. (To watch Nowak’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, where QDEL receives mostly Buys from Nowak's colleagues – 3, as it happens. An additional 1 Sell can’t detract from a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Given the $239 average price target, the analysts expect shares to rise by 71% from current levels. (See QDEL stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunrun, Inc. (RUN) Shifting gears, we’ll take a look at an alt-energy company, Sunrun. This firm specializes in solar power generation setups for home use. Customers looking to install and run home rooftop solar panels can choose from purchase or leasing options, and can use the power generated in a variety of ways, either for home use or to sell back to the local electric utility provider. Sunrun shares have slipped 40% since their recent peak in January. The decline comes on sentiment more than anything else. The solar sector generally has surged since the November election, on belief that the Biden Administration will provide regulatory encouragement for the industry – but that recent surge has investors slightly worried that, going forward, Sunrun will not perform up to the hype. However, the decline certainly wasn’t prompted by faults in performance. At the end of February, Sunrun reported $320 million in 4Q20 revenues, a 31% year-over-year gain. The strong revenues were driven by an 18% yoy increase in customer base, giving the company 550,000 total customers. Among those customers, the average contract life has another 17 years remaining, and the annual recurrent revenue is $668 million. Taken altogether, these factors prompted Truist analyst Tristan Richardson to reiterate his Buy rating. “[We] think the pullback represents an attractive opportunity leading into an accelerated growth profile in 2021 and customer margin tailwinds (storage, VSLR synergies). We modestly raise our near-term installation forecast and look for greater than 20% YoY growth,” Richardson opined. The analyst continued, "Amongst a backdrop in recent weeks of growth equities and risk assets selling off (including solar) as interest rates have shown volatility, we underscore the importance from a the matic perspective the largest US installer’s ability to drive home an accelerated growth profile as to not accentuate the problem from a fundamental perspective." Richardson backs his stance with a $95 price target, indicating confidence in a 66% one-year upside potential. (To watch Richardson’s track record, click here) The Truist view on Sunrun is no outlier; there are 14 reviews of this stock, and they include 11 Buys against just 3 Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $57.28 and their $82.10 average price target suggests an upside of 44%. (See RUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop stock now at sell at Wedbush as price has ‘disconnected’ from fundamentals

    GameStop Corp. was downgraded Wednesday to the equivalent of a sell rating by Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who praised management and the business outlook but expressed concern over excessive valuation.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally As Intel Reclaims Buy Point, Lifts Chip-Gear Giants; GME Stock Falls On Earnings

    The stock market had a bad Tuesday, with leaders hard hit. Intel and chip-gear makers jumped late on its big plans. GME stock fell after earnings.

  • Bitcoin spikes as Elon Musk says you can use it to buy Teslas

    'You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,' Musk wrote on Twitter. The billionaire said bitcoin would be accepted in the United States and 'will be retained as bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.'

  • GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours

    GameStop Corp said on Tuesday it may sell new shares as the U.S. video game retailer that led the Reddit rally of "meme stocks" looks to take advantage of a more-than-800% surge in its stock price since January. GameStop commented on the potential share offering in a regulatory filing for fourth-quarter earnings which showed a return to profitability, with 175% growth in e-commerce sales. Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as retail traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted the stock.

  • MyZone’s hybrid fitness tracker breaks free of the chest strap

    MyZone has announced an upgraded heart-rate tracker that doesn’t have to wrap around your torso to track your workouts and activity. The MZ-Switch is apparently the first device in the world that monitors both PPG (photoplethysmography) and ECG (electrocardiography) readings for more accurate activity monitoring with less “blind spots”.

  • Why Investors Liked Bionano Genomics' Q4 Results

    The genomic analysis systems maker beat expectations and looks for a big jump in its installed base this year.

  • From pet food to video games: inside Ryan Cohen's GameStop obsession

    After almost four months of phone calls and emails to GameStop Corp complaining about the slow shipping of an order, New Jersey teacher Steven Titus received a late night call in early March - from a director on the video game retailer's board. On the line was Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder and former chief executive of online pet supplies retailer Chewy who is now leading GameStop's push into e-commerce. Cohen was responding to an email Titus had sent 12 hours earlier to more than two dozen GameStop executives and board members.

  • Owner of dog that attacked Freddie the Seal not responsible for act of 'deliberate cruelty', says RSPCA

    The owner of the dog that attacked Freddie is not responsible for an act of "deliberate cruelty", the RSPCA has said. Rebecca Sabben-Clare QC, 49, owns the Patterdale terrier which mauled the seal near Hammersmith Bridge on Sunday. Freddie was euthanised at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital after marine and orthopedic concluded the prognosis was "extremely poor". The seal had won the hearts of Londoners on their daily walks during the current lockdown thanks to his crowd-pleasing performances on the Thames. The RSPCA confirmed on Wednesday that it would not be taking the case any further, amid an ongoing police investigation. "We are deeply saddened by what happened to Freddie and this highlights why it is important to keep dogs on leads around wild animals," the charity said. "We investigate animal welfare offences. Dog attacks on animals would become an animal welfare offence if it was done deliberately. "If no offences have been committed under the Animal Welfare Act we are unable to take incidents further. Offences involving dogs out of control are investigated by the police. "In this instance, we spoke to the owner and as this was not a case of deliberate cruelty, it is not an offence we would investigate."

  • A 27 year-old man who thought he was an only child recently discovered he's the second oldest of 31 kids

    "I have essentially been on FaceTime 10 hours a day for 4 days straight getting to know as many... as possible," Andy Torrey told In the Know.

  • A stunning image of the Milky Way took 12 years to photograph. It shows the ghost of a supernova.

    The photographer J-P Metsavainio spent 1,250 hours collecting images for his Milky Way mosaic, which captures a small chunk of the galaxy.

  • Harry Lennix says Zack Snyder was 'ahead of the curve' by introducing diverse heroes that were cut from the 2017 theatrical cut of 'Justice League'

    Zack Snyder wanted to introduce multiple Black superheroes into his original "Justice League." A two-hour mandate from WB erased those plans.

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.