GameStop Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of GameStop (NYSE:GME, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $181.75 per share and the market cap of $12.7 billion, GameStop stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for GameStop is shown in the chart below.


GameStop Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
GameStop Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because GameStop is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. GameStop has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of GameStop is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of GameStop is fair. This is the debt and cash of GameStop over the past years:

GameStop Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
GameStop Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. GameStop has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.2 billion and loss of $4.25 a share. Its operating margin is -3.85%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of GameStop is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of GameStop over the past years:

GameStop Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
GameStop Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of GameStop is -1.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, GameStop's return on invested capital is -15.52, and its cost of capital is -11.05. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of GameStop is shown below:

GameStop Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
GameStop Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, the stock of GameStop (NYSE:GME, 30-year Financials)appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about GameStop stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours

    GameStop Corp said on Tuesday it may sell new shares as the U.S. video game retailer that led the Reddit rally of "meme stocks" looks to take advantage of a more-than-800% surge in its stock price since January. GameStop commented on the potential share offering in a regulatory filing for fourth-quarter earnings which showed a return to profitability, with 175% growth in e-commerce sales. Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as retail traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted the stock.

  • GameStop falls short of fourth-quarter revenue estimates

    GameStop Corp, the video game retailer at the center of this year's Reddit-driven trading frenzy, fell short of holiday-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, squeezed by pandemic-led store closures and as more gamers drifted online. Net sales fell to $2.12 billion in the fourth quarter, the ninth straight quarter of declines. GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as amateur traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted its shares, driving the company's valuation to as high as $33.68 billion, more than Best Buy.

  • Water cascades down Australia's Uluru

    This rare sighting has attracted tourists and locals to the national park to get a glimpse of the waterfalls, the park said on their social media page.Wild weather systems have drenched the country's east, prompting tens of thousands of evacuations, especially in the hardest hit state of New South Wales (NSW) where dams continue to overflow and rivers bulge.

  • Australian east coast rain to ease but flooding continues

    Heavy rainfall was forecast to ease across Australia’s east coast but floodwaters will linger for days across New South Wales state where 15,000 people were nervously waiting on Tuesday for potential orders to evacuate. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday said several weather fronts continued to effect large swaths of the state. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the rain emergency was expected to ease by late Wednesday, but the “floodwaters remain persistent for some time.”

  • Clippers coach benches starters, down by 21, and backups lead comeback to stun Hawks

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue removed all his starters with the team down 21 points. From there, the bench rallied the team to a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Martha Stewart says her skin-care routine includes waking up at 4 a.m. on some days to apply a face mask

    Martha Stewart told Allure that serums, a CBD tonic, moisturizer, and foundation are also key to her daily skin-care routine.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • Motive still unclear in Colorado mass shooting as suspect faces murder charges

    Police on Tuesday publicly identified the suspect accused of killing 10 people - including a policeman - in a hail of bullets at a Colorado supermarket, marking the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of lethal gun violence. The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of the Denver suburb of Arvada, stormed a King Soopers outlet in Boulder armed with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and wearing a tactical vest, all of which were recovered after Monday's shooting, according to an arrest affidavit filed by police.

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit, lash out at West

    Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

  • The prosecutor who said the DOJ is considering sedition charges for the Capitol riot went rogue and is being investigated, an official said

    The judge said he'd consider issuing a gag order or sanctions if anyone from the Justice Department made similar speculations in the media.

  • A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to kill the UN expert who investigated Khashoggi's murder

    A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to have the UN's Khashoggi investigator "taken care of" during a January 2020 meeting in Geneva.

  • Trump says China is 'laughing' at the US about Dr. Seuss while 'trying to kill us in so many different ways'

    "When China looks at woke they see the biggest problem we have is Dr Seuss," Donald Trump told Fox News.

  • Disney has 12 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

    Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced a "Fantastic 4" reboot.

  • EU, China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang

    The European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials on Monday (March 22) for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.It's the bloc's first sanctions against Beijing since it imposed an arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy crackdown, which is still in place.Those targeted with these sanctions include Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. In its Official Journal, the EU accused Chen of "arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted upon Uighurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities, as well as systematic violations of their freedom of religion or belief."China blacklisted 10 EU individuals and four entities on Monday in response to the sanctions.Saying that they were among those who "severely harm China's sovereignty and interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation".Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang.The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labor, and sterilizations. China denies any human rights abuses and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.The sanctions are mainly symbolic, but they mark a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China.China is the EU's second-largest trading partner after the United States. Brussels has long regarded it as a benign trading partner. But now views it as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms and is deeply worried about the fate of the Uighurs. Britain, Canada, and the United States have also expressed serious concerns.

  • China is leaving a huge economic void in Latin America. The U.S. should step in and fill it | Opinion

    From Chilean copper to Argentinian soybeans to Brazilian iron ore, China continues to vacuum up Latin America’s natural resources. China was already South America’s top trading partner before the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s early recovery is helping Latin America recuperate from the coronavirus’ devastating economic blow. Chinese political and economic influence in the region has never been broader; its status has never been higher.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.