GameStop store burglarized in Emeryville

(KRON) — A GameStop store was burglarized Saturday morning, according to the Emeryville Police Department. The burglary happened around 8 a.m.

It is unknown what was stolen from the video game store, police said. There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

The GameStop is located at 3980 Hollis St. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available. KRON4 reached out to GameStop for comment on the burglary. We have not heard back.

