GameStop Takes $6 Billion Round Trip as Results Shrugged Off

1 / 2

GameStop Takes $6 Billion Round Trip as Results Shrugged Off

Bailey Lipschultz
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is ending the week close to where it started, after an earnings-related selloff was quickly reversed, with retail investors refusing to let go of their commitment to the stock.

Investors were quick to get over GameStop’s 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales and management’s decision to not take questions on its earnings call on Tuesday, despite warnings from most Wall Street analysts. More than $6.4 billion in market value was whipsawed from Monday’s intraday high to a bottom of $118.62 on Wednesday.

That tumultuous ride lives on as the week draws to an end. The stock initially jumped as much as 19% on Friday before erasing gains to fall as much as 4.2%. After swinging between gains and losses the stock dipped 1.5% to $181 as of 1:37 p.m. in New York. The shares are up about 850% so far this year compared to a 4.9% gain for the S&P 500.

GameStop bulls are leaning into activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen’s ongoing shakeup. Cohen has become a cult-like figure for investors populating social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit and his push to turn the retailer into a tech giant has amassed hordes of eager traders.

Analysts warned that fundamentals matter little for investors and the company’s overhaul faces considerable challenges.

“The turnaround story will be extremely difficult for GameStop to deliver on and right now shares are acting like they have already been successful,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “The GameStop stock party is lasting longer than anyone expected, but eventually should trade sub-$100 a share.”

Total trading volume during Thursday’s rebound topped the cumulative activity seen in the three-day selloff, meaning investors who were eager to buy the dip and trade on the way up were far greater than the sellers looking to cash out or short stock after the earnings result. The retail traders who love to talk up their diamond hands cheered as the retailer continued to make changes to its board and bring in industry veterans to help reshape the business.

Other stocks that have captivated retail traders were also choppy Friday after snapping losing streaks alongside GameStop. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. slumped 8.5%, reversing an initial jump of 5.4%, while headphone maker Koss Corp. sank 19%.

The group of meme stocks have continued to be unloved by Wall Street analysts who cover the companies. GameStop is not recommended by any analysts and has three holds and four sell ratings -- with the average price target implying a 75% drop. While AMC has no buys, five holds, and four sell ratings and an average 12-month target that’s two-thirds below Friday’s level.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who rates GameStop at underperform, said in an email that the lack of a question and answer portion during its earnings call was a “bad look.”

However, at least one GameStop analyst boosted her price target to stand out from a sea of skeptics. Jefferies’s Stephanie Wissink, who rates the stock at hold, raised the firm’s price target to a Wall Street-high $175 from $15, citing an ability to rival digital peers if its transformation is successful.

“Changes in leadership at the board, executive, and operational levels are signals of a full reimagining of GameStop’s enterprise model,” Wissink wrote in a March 24 report. She noted that shares are “subject to volatility beyond fundamentals.”

It is worth noting that the Grapevine, Texas-based retailer has been considering whether it should should sell new shares and possibly increase the size of a current program to sell stock at prevailing market prices. The company signed a deal in December with Jefferies to sell as much as $100 million in stock, according to a filing. However, that agreement was reached when shares were worth less than 10% of their current value. A spokesperson for Jefferies wasn’t immediately available for comment.

(Updates share movement throughout, adds Wedbush comment in 10th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The 1 Thing Investors Are Overlooking With AMC, GameStop, and Sundial

    Rather, it's an obscure basket of a few dozen stocks that retail investors have latched onto. In simple terms, retail investors (mostly young and/or novice investors) on Reddit's WallStreetBets (WSB) chatroom are banding together to buy shares and out-of-the-money call options in stocks with high levels of short interest.

  • Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week

    Investors are always looking for opportunities to profit from the most heavily shorted stocks on the stock market. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Gamestop, GSX Techedu Inc, Viacom CBS Inc, Sunrun Inc, and Iron Mountain Inc. 1. GameStop Corp- 20.36% GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is an American retail store that offers video games, electronics, and gaming merchandise. Gamestop Corp's stock has shot up over the past few months as investors have continued to purchase shares at a high-rate. GameStop has been performing well and their sales are up 175% so far this quarter compared to last year. 2. GSX Techedu Inc- 18.98% GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX) is a technology-driven education company that provides online tutoring and foreign language classes online. They are a respected educational institution in China that strives to improve teaching, delivery and student learning experiences. GSX Techedu is down 16% this week and their market cap is set at 17.49 billion. 3. ViacomCBS Inc- 17% ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) provides premium entertainment content that connects billions of people all around the world. They use their platforms to connect the world, create culture, and mark important moments in history. On Wednesday their stock was down 23% and the company's momentum seems to be slowing down this week. 4. Sunrun Inc- 13.69% Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is the leading home solar panel and battery storage company that is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Sunrun powers the homes of hundreds of thousands of customers and provides them with renewable energy each month. Their stock dropped by around 5% in the premarket after announcing they are seeking to raise $3 billion from stock offerings. 5. Iron Mountain Inc- 12.62% Iron Mountain Inc (NASDAQ: IRM) is an enterprise information management company that is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. They offer solutions such as record management, data backup and recovery, and secure shredding. Iron Mountain Inc has been trading well this week and their revenue is up 556.26%. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLooking for a Potential Money-Making Alternative? Look into Caliber.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop up 13% more as 'Reddit army' bets on sales turnaround

    (Reuters) - "Meme" stock-in-chief GameStop jumped another 13% in value on Friday, building on a surge since results earlier this week that showed online sales improving and a much-hyped management reshuffle gathering pace. "It's fascinating because it seems that the Reddit army is doubling down and believing that the company is going to be able to shift their business and pivot to e-commerce," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. The company has benefited from a push by retail investors, often on online forums such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets, to drive up prices of stocks they believed were undervalued.

  • Tycoon’s ‘Netflix of Sport’ Beats Comcast to $3 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- DAZN Group Ltd., the media disruptor known as the “Netflix of sport,” has bloodied the nose of one of the world’s top broadcasters in a watershed moment for fans of live soccer in Europe.DAZN on Friday beat out Comcast Corp.’s Sky to win a deal to become the main domestic broadcaster of Italy’s Serie A soccer league, home to players including Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, people with knowledge of the matter said. It will pay a total of about 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) over the three-season contract, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.The deal means the streaming company backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik is now the go-to broadcaster for millions of fans in the soccer-mad country. The win for DAZN underscores how a new breed of broadcasters are rising to challenge incumbents that have long leaned heavily on premium sports and entertainment packages to earn their money. DAZN offers its customers a range of online content without the need to sign up to more costly long-term contracts.London-based DAZN will pay about 840 million euros annually for the broadcasting rights, the people said. A representative for Serie A declined to comment, while spokespeople for DAZN and Sky didn’t respond to requests for comment. Long DeadlockDAZN’s win was not an easy one, and breaks a deadlock that has lasted for weeks. The capacity to roll out an exclusive streaming service in Italy, which has patchy internet connectivity, was questioned during the bidding process by Sky and some of Serie A’s 20 teams, people familiar with the matter said previously.With 1 billion euros of technological and financial support from phone carrier Telecom Italia SpA, DAZN was able to dislodge Sky, the pioneer of televised soccer that held the Serie A rights for almost two decades. Shares of Telecom Italia were up 3.5% at the close Friday in Milan, outpacing the 0.7% gain in Italy’s benchmark FTSE MIB Index.At a Friday meeting of Serie A clubs to vote on the deal, representatives of four of the 20 teams present were opposed to giving the contract to DAZN, the people said. Officials from Genoa C.F.C., U.C. Sampdoria, F.C. Crotone and U.S. Sassuolo Calcio voted against, according to the people.A.S. Roma SpA Chief Executive Officer Guido Fienga, who initially opposed a DAZN deal over concerns about its technological capability, voted in favor in the end, the people said. Representatives for A.S. Roma and Fienga declined to comment, while spokespeople for the other teams didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Europe FirstSecuring the Serie A rights is another sign that a more Europe-focused strategy is starting to pay off for DAZN. It’s the second time in less than a year the group has scored a win over Sky, following a smaller victory in Germany in June.“Investing in primary rights is a bold separation from DAZN’s past strategy,” said Maria Rua Aguete, senior research director at media research consultancy Omdia. “DAZN will be able to benefit from premium sports and the raised profile that goes along with it.”Pronounced “da zone,” the company was launched in 2016 and spent quickly to acquire rights to broadcast sports including soccer, boxing and Formula 1 motor racing across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Still, the pace of that global expansion has weighed on finances.DAZN reported an operating loss of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in 2019 and later saw subscription revenue take a hit when the coronavirus pandemic brought an abrupt halt to live sports. Last summer, a new leadership team was put in place under then-acting Chief Executive Officer James Rushton.Together with former Chairman John Skipper, Rushton evaluated the core markets DAZN wanted to build on, such as Italy and Germany, and those in which it could cut back. It sought to withdraw from streaming UEFA Champions League soccer matches in Asia and pulled Serie A coverage from its Brazil platform. DAZN also cut a contract with U.S. Major League Baseball.Deep BenchIn late 2020, DAZN unveiled a slate of original documentary programming featuring global sporting icons such as Ronaldo and British boxer Anthony Joshua.“We want to give people a reason to return to DAZN again and again,” Ed McCarthy, the group’s chief operating officer, said at the time. “Sports fans want more than live action.”In the meantime, Blavatnik has continued to reshape the company’s leadership bench, in January recruiting Shay Segev from the FTSE 100 gaming group Entain Plc to be co-CEO with Rushton. This month, DAZN named former Walt Disney Co. executive Kevin Mayer as chairman to succeed Skipper. Mayer has already expressed an interest in U.K. Premier League rights, according to an interview with CNBC shortly after his appointment.“He truly wants to succeed with this,” Omdia’s Rua Aguete said. “He believes in the top team.”Blavatnik, whose net worth is estimated at $37.4 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in his bid to build DAZN into a sports broadcasting powerhouse. He’s been willing to make big bets before: Blavatnik bought Warner Music Group Corp. for $3.3 billion in 2011, a time when the industry’s revenues were heavily threatened by piracy. The business has now returned to public markets and is worth about $16.5 billion.“His investment track record illustrates a keen ability to spot trends early and unearth opportunities that might seem counterintuitive at face value,” said Edgar Bronfman Jr., who was chairman of the record business at the time of Blavatnik’s acquisition. “Len has the resolve and drive to tackle any business challenge.”(Updates with details of vote in paragraphs 7-8)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Needs To Put Its Game Face On

    After several wild weeks in the spotlight, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) released financial results for the quarter that ended on January 30th. On Tuesday, GameStop showed it achieved its first quarterly sales increase in two years but fell short of Wall Street expectations. The gaming retailer also added a former Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)-owned Google executive to its team. However, shares fell 33% due to a lack of transformation detail. Q4 Figures Net sales were $2.1 billion during the quarter, which is 3% down from the same period in the prior year due to coronavirus-related store closures in Europe and a 12 percent reduction in GameStop's store base. The figure is also slightly below the $2.2 billion Wall Street analysts had expected, according to Refinitiv. Net income from the quarter amounted to $80.5 million, or $1.19 per diluted share which was well below analysts' projections. However, it was a significant improvement from the $21 million in net income earned during the corresponding quarter last year. GameStop earned $1.34 per share on an adjusted basis which is a penny shy of analysts' forecast. For the full year 2020, GameStop posted a net loss that exceeds $215 million. Global e-commerce sales increased 175% and presented a rare bright spot as they made 34% of the company's total net revenue during the quarter as opposed to 12% during the same period last year. That bodes well for the company's effort to transition to online sales as it closed a net 693 stores during 2020, with now having 4,816 stores across the globe. Comparable sales grew 6.5 per cent YoY during the quarter, compared to 24.6% drop in the third quarter, boosted by a surge in online revenues during the holiday period. New Addition The retailer appointed Amazon and Google's former executive Jenna Owens as its new operating chief, which is part of a broader shake-up of its leadership in an effort to put an end to a years-long decline in sales. GameStop has already won over Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy.com who invested heavily in the company and became its largest shareholder, to lead an expansion of its e-commerce business. In early February, Matt Francis, a former engineering leader at Amazon Web Services, was appointed as the company's first-ever chief technology officer with a responsibility to oversee e-commerce and technology-related functions. Weeks later, the company announced its Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell is stepping down and that it is looking for a new finance leader with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate the company's undergoing transformation. GameStop's sales have fallen in recent years as it has struggled to adapt to a reality of digital downloads and free-to-play online games that have taken over the gaming world with shopping mall traffic slowing as consumers have gone online. But the CEO, George Sherman, believes the company entered 2021 strong, citing a 23% rise in February same-store sales amid strong global demand for gaming hardware. Outlook GameStop provided no financial guidance for 2021. But Tuesday's call was used to provide details of a number of other strategic initiatives aimed at turning the business around in 2021 such as a plan to establish a US-based customer care operation, along with expanding its product offerings beyond video games and consoles. By adding computers, monitors, mobile gaming, gaming TVs and other PC gaming products to its offerings, GameStop hopes to expand its addressable market by over five times. Emphasis in 2021 will be on improving its ecommerce footprint as well as customer experience through speeding up delivery, providing superior customer service and expanding the catalogue. The gaming retailer is obviously working hard to turn things around and transform itself into "a customer-obsessed technology company that delights gamers". Many investors hope that Cohen can shake things up for the gaming retailer to be able to play in the e-commerce game. This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post GameStop Needs to Put Its Game Face On appeared first on IAM Newswire. Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAdobe Exceeds Estimates And Raises OutlookStitch Fix's Blend Of Two Sources Of Intelligence Is A Gem© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Parliament votes to sue EU executive unless it acts fast on rule of law in Poland, Hungary

    The European Parliament voted on Thursday to sue the European Commission unless the EU executive quickly applies new legislation that makes access to billions of EU funds conditional on respecting the rule of law. Poland and Hungary, both under formal EU investigation for breaking the rule of law, stand to lose billions of euros in EU funds when the new regulation is applied. The Commission has said it would only start acting on it once it prepares appropriate guidelines - a process that could be delayed by legal challenges to the regulation from Poland and Hungary.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: MSF 'witnessed soldiers killing civilians'

    Four passengers were taken out of buses after an apparent ambush and shot dead, MSF says.

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Cartel members were taunting us, says Susan Collins on US-Mexico border visit

    Susan Collins said Mexican cartel members were “taunting” a group of GOP senators who visited the southern border wall. The visit by several members of Congress to the US-Mexico border on Thursday follows the recent arrival of thousands of unaccompanied minors and others – stretching federal resources. Ms Collins said she spent the night shift with US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and toured the Rio Grande, an infamous crossing point for migrants, when cartel members taunted the group.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Photos reveal Biden’s secret press conference cheat sheets

    US president seen with pictures and names of reporters invited to White House on Thursday

  • 'No light at the end of the tunnel' - The COVID-19 battle in one French hospital

    Anesthetist Caroline Tesse cannot say whether the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across France will peak in three weeks or three months. The moment a bed is freed, another gravely ill patient is wheeled in - and as the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in Britain, tightens its grip, they are arriving younger and sicker. "What's difficult is not having any light at the end of the tunnel," said Tesse, a 35-year-old mother-of-three for whom the intensity of the latest surge in coronavirus infections is taking a toll at home and in the workplace.

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country