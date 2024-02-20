Gaming bill for Alabama heads to Senate, no timetable for committee review and vote

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Last week saw swift passage of a bill through the Alabama House that would allow a lottery, up to seven new casinos and sports betting in the state.

But those fundamental changes to Alabama law would only happen if voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing gaming.

Before voters can take up the question, the Alabama Senate would have to approve the gaming bill by a three-fifths majority, 21 of 35 Senators.

Alabama Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Harvest, a lead sponsor of the bill told News 19 Monday evening he’s learned the bill will not be taken up by the Senate this week.

While the 2024 gaming bill found considerable support in the Alabama House, the bill’s path in the Senate is less clear. The last time a similar gaming bill was offered was 2021 and the measure died in the Senate, falling two votes shy of the 21 needed despite the backing of then-Senate Majority Leader Del Marsh, AL.com reported.

The gaming bill is 143 pages long. It includes a call for a gaming commission with a related law enforcement agency, a lottery commission and it details where proceeds from gaming will generally go, including lottery funds for program costs and education.

The current gaming bill aims to create seven new casinos with a license bid price starting at $5 million, a lottery and sports betting in Alabama. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians would also be allowed to negotiate with Gov. Kay Ivey about a possible agreement to build a casino in northeast Alabama.

Gaming bill co-sponsor Alabama Rep. Chris Blackshear, R-Phenix City, described the proposed casino locations when announcing the bill on Feb. 8.

“The locations of those seven are Mobile County, Macon County, Houston County, Lowndes County, Greene County, and the City of Birmingham, and one in the northeast quadrant of the state for potential compact with PCI,” he said.

Senator Orr told News 19 last week that the initial headcounts he’s seen showed Senators appeared evenly split on a gaming bill.

“As we get into the granular details with the various locations and how they are being awarded and matters like that, I think the scrutiny goes up with the legislation,” Orr said.

The legislature’s fiscal note on the bill estimates it would generate more than $900 million in taxes.

