Gaming and NFTs will drive Web3 growth: Crypto.com COO
The future of the burgeoning Web3 sector, which is growing faster than the internet in its early period, will be gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), said Eric Anziani, the chief operating officer (COO) of global digital asset exchange Crypto.com, in a speech at the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2022) event on Thursday.
See related article: Crypto.com, Gate.io sign on to boost Busan’s blockchain aspirations
Fast facts
“It’s the fact that you own an asset if you work hard in a game. The fruit of labor is your own and we can use that asset in all the games, making the assets interoperable,” Anziani said.
“With NFT, you have that digital asset ownership that you can see in games, but you also have control over your identity and your data,” he said. “Digital identity controlling your identity on multiple platforms as a user, but also as a creator.”
On Wednesday, Crypto.com announced its partnership with Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, to help the city build its first city-backed crypto exchange and develop the local blockchain ecosystem to boost Busan’s status as a digital hub of Asia.
“We have forged numerous partnerships in Korea, we have brought them to market, we have launched them, and I feel we are on the right track,” Anziani said. Crypto.com has collaborated with various entertainment firms based in South Korea, such as signing a non-fungible token (NFT) joint venture partnership with K-pop agency Fantagio.
See related article: A 100% reserve is a must for any stablecoin: Wemade CEO