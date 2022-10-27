Gaming and NFTs will drive Web3 growth: Crypto.com COO

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp's truck and bus unit Hino Motors said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped 21%, hit by an engine data scandal that has crippled a wide range of its vehicle production. It reported 12.3 billion yen ($84.66 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, beating an estimate of 1.66 billion yen profit on average surveyed by seven analysts on Refinitiv. Hino blamed an inward-looking corporate culture and a management failure to engage sufficiently with workers that led to an environment that put greater priority on achieving schedules and numerical targets than following processes.