Gaming Revenue Authority awards nearly $2 million to strengthen Erie community facilities

A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority on Tuesday awarded nearly $2 million in grants to 19 community facilities across the county.

The $1.6 million in grant money, part of ECGRA’s Building a Better Future program, aims to support capital improvements, programming and equipment at publicly accessible community centers.

These centers provide Erie County residents with basic health and well-being, job training, mentoring, education, nutrition and a host of other benefits, according to an ECGRA news release.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority awarded $1.6 million in grants to 19 community facilities. A check presentation, shown here, was held on Feb. 13, 2024 at the Mercy Anchor Community Center.
“The critical role that community facilities play in the community and economic development of a region cannon be overstated,” ECGRA Executive Director Perry Wood stated in the release.

“Serving as a hub spot for social, educational, cultural and recreational activities, these facilities have the power to transform neighborhoods creating vibrant, inclusive spaces with long lasting impacts.”

St. Martin Center, Boys & Girls Club of Erie among grant recipients

Grant recipients included the St. Martin Center Inc., which received $75,000. CEO David Gonzalez said the money will go toward critical repairs of the center’s Parade Street facility roof.

“Because of this generous grant, we will be able to continue providing services … to just about a thousand individuals every month that come through our doors for rent and food or mortgage, financial literacy, etc.,” Gonzalez said.

He added that the funding enabled the center to leverage and attract other funds.

“It really was the seed cornerstone funding,” he said. “We’ve been able to obviously put some of our monies in and fundraise the rest. So that we have all the funds for our roof, which comes out to be about $140,000.”

Another grant recipient was the Boys & Girls Club of Erie, which received $70,000. Director John Popoff said the money will go toward major renovations of the center’s swimming pool.

“It has been a longstanding tradition at the club's 129-year history to have a swimming pool on site and to offer an aquatics program to its members,” he said. “The aquatics program at the club has taught hundreds of members basic water safety, swim lessons, competitive swimming, and also recreational open swims.”

“Through this grant, ECGRA has allowed future club members the opportunity to participate in a club's longstanding aquatics program,” he added.

“There is a large population of youth without access to a swimming pool, aquatics program, or basic water safety instruction. The club is a unique offering and is the only urban-centered facility which operates solely for the youth of our community.”

List of grant recipients

  • Booker T. Washington Center: $125,000

  • Borough of Edinboro: $25,000

  • Boys & Girls Club of Erie: $70,000

  • Community Shelter Services: $105,694

  • Corry Higher Education Council: $59,500

  • Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation: $125,000

  • Edinboro Market: $125,000

  • GECAC: $13,680

  • Inner-City Neighborhood Art House: $125,000

  • International Institute of Erie: $125,000

  • John F. Kennedy Center: $125,000

  • Journey: Healing Together: $25,000

  • Martin Luther King Center: $125,000

  • Mercy Center for Women: $100,000

  • Mercy Hilltop Center: $99,000

  • Northwestern Community Youth Center: $18,500

  • Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center: $86,000

  • St. Martin Center, Inc.: $75,000

  • YMCA of Corry: $97,331

