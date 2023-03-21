Gaming Stocks Jump in Asia as China Approves More Foreign Titles
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s Bilibili Inc. and some Korean gaming companies surged after Beijing approved more imported titles in the latest sign of their easing grip on the video-game sector.
Bilibili jumped more than 9% in Hong Kong, tracking gains in its US-listed shares, after its localized version of “Uma Musume: Pretty Derby” was included. In South Korea, Devsisters Co. jumped nearly 30% in early trading, while peer Nexon Games Co. soared more than 20%. Japan was closed for a holiday.
China’s online gaming regulator gave a green light to 27 foreign games late Monday. For Korean titles, the list included “Cookie Run: Kingdom” by Devsisters, “Blue Archive” by Nexon Games, “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross” by Netmarble and two others.
The latest round of approvals came three months after the late-December endorsement of a batch of titles. The move implies a “more supportive regulatory policy towards foreign titles that further support a healthier and normalized development of online gaming industry going forward,” Alicia Yap, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a note.
Other Chinese gaming stocks listed in Hong Kong including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and NetEase Inc. posted modest gains.
The approval will help boost Bilibili’s game revenues and put it “on a more solid footing to hit its 4Q24 non-GAAP operating breakeven target,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts including Tiffany Tam wrote in a note.
