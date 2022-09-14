Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.05

The board of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.05 on the 20th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.2%, which is below the industry average.

Gamma Communications' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Gamma Communications' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 10.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Gamma Communications Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Gamma Communications' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0395 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.138. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Gamma Communications has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Gamma Communications' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Gamma Communications is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Gamma Communications analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

