Will Gamma Communications plc’s (LON:GAMA) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

Based on Gamma Communications plc’s (LON:GAMA) earnings update in June 2018, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with earnings growth rate expected to be 22% next year, which is within range of the past five-year average earnings growth of 23%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of UK£23m, we can expect this to reach UK£28m by 2019. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Gamma Communications. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Gamma Communications perform in the near future?

The view from 5 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

AIM:GAMA Future Profit December 26th 18 More

From the current net income level of UK£23m and the final forecast of UK£36m by 2021, the annual rate of growth for GAMA’s earnings is 13%. EPS reaches £0.41 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.24 EPS today. In 2021, GAMA’s profit margin will have expanded from 9.5% to 12%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Gamma Communications, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should further research:

