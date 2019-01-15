Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll look at Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Gamma Communications:

0.25 = UK£26m ÷ (UK£175m – UK£56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Gamma Communications has an ROCE of 25%.

Is Gamma Communications’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Gamma Communications’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Telecom industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Gamma Communications’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Gamma Communications’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Gamma Communications has total liabilities of UK£56m and total assets of UK£175m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 32% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Gamma Communications’s ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Gamma Communications’s ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.