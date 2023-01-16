Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.06

Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.06 per share on the 2nd of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.1%.

Gamuda Berhad Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Gamuda Berhad was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 80% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 57.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 144%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Gamuda Berhad's EPS has declined at around 5.5% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Gamuda Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Gamuda Berhad has been making. We don't think Gamuda Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Gamuda Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

