Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.6x Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Gamuda Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Gamuda Berhad would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 71% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 30% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 17% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.2% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Gamuda Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Gamuda Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

