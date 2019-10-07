This article, Gandhi memorial defaced, ashes allegedly stolen on his 150th birthday, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

There have been several attempts in the recent past by nationalists to praise the killer, Godse, including one to found a temple in his name. India's ruling party, the Hindu nationalist BJP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had to face the wrath of the opposition earlier this year after two of its legislators praised Godse.

"Just heard the news that someone/people stole the funeral ashes of my great grandfather kept in a shrine at Gandhi Bhavan in Rewa Madhya Pradesh. Wish he wasn't the father of the nation, wish he wasn't Mahatma. Wish he was only my great grandfather," Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi said Friday in a statement.

