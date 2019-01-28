Should Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited (NSE:GANESHHOUC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited (NSE:GANESHHOUC) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.0%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Ganesh Housing should have a place in your portfolio.

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How does Ganesh Housing fare?

The company currently pays out 17% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Dividend payments from Ganesh Housing have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Relative to peers, Ganesh Housing generates a yield of 3.0%, which is high for Real Estate stocks.

Next Steps:

If Ganesh Housing is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

