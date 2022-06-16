From 'Gang of 5' to federal indictments: A timeline of recent Cincinnati City Hall corruption

This Cincinnati City Council term, which began on Jan. 2, 2018, has been marred by one scandal after another. The most recent: Councilman Wendell Young was charged with tampering with records, a third-degree felony.

Nine members were sworn in on Jan. 2, 2018. Right away, there were allegations of secret texting amongst five members that resulted in a $101,000 payment to settle a taxpayer lawsuit. Throughout the term, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers has said there was "a culture of corruption."

Here is a timeline of Cincinnati City Hall corruption

Nov. 7, 2017: Mayor John Cranley and the nine-member Cincinnati City Council are elected. Among them: Democrats Tamaya Dennard and P.G. Sittenfeld and Republican Jeff Pastor. Pastor places ninth in a vote so close it triggers a mandatory recount. Pastor prevails.

Jan. 2, 2018: Cincinnati City Councilmembers are sworn in for a four-year term. Dennard brings a red folding chair, evoking Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman elected to Congress, who famously said, “If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair."

March 9, 2018: Cranley and his hand-picked city manager, Harry Black, have a falling out over Black’s decision to fire Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey. Black and Cranley haven’t been getting along for months and Cranley asks Cincinnati City Council to fire Black.

March 1 - March 18, 2018: Five members of Cincinnati City Council – Dennard, Sittenfeld, Wendell Young, Greg Landsman and Chris Seelbach – text among themselves about how to keep city manager Black and perhaps regain power they felt Cranley had usurped. Young, in texts which later become public, says, “Amen! We’re the new ‘gang of five.’ I pray we stay strong and continue to trust each other. We have the power to move this forward.” Young's "gang of five" comment references a former council coalition – Ken Blackwell, Steve Chabot, James Cissell, John Mirlisena and Charlie Luken – who were were often called the "gang of five."

Sittenfeld texts in response: "I'm game to make it a gang of 7 even! I know Mann and Pastor must be lonely over there!"

March 16, 2018: The five texting council members issue a joint press release saying they do not support firing Black. This catches the attention of Mark Miller, of Hyde Park, who is also treasurer of the Coalition Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes. Since the five seem to have reached a consensus when there hasn't yet been a public meeting regarding Black, Miller suspects the council members violated Ohio's Open Meeting Act.

April 9, 2018: Miller, acting as a citizen and not a representative of COAST, files a lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, alleging the council members violated the Open Meetings Act. City lawyers contend text messages on personal phones are not public record and had told council members that.

April 21, 2018: Black resigns just before a hastily called Saturday morning special session of Cincinnati City Council where it is expected he will be fired.

September 2018 to February 2019: Pastor solicits and receives $55,000 in exchange for promised official action related to two projects before the City of Cincinnati, according to a federal indictment. He also travels on a private airplane to Florida with developers of the projects, but the developers are actually undercover FBI agents, according to the indictment. The allegations relate to the re-development of 435 Elm Street, a largely vacant piece of property next to the Duke Energy Convention Center, and another deal, which has not yet been named.

March 7, 2019: The City of Cincinnati, with agreement from the five councilmembers who make up the Gang of 5, settle the taxpayer lawsuit. They admit violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act and settle for $101,000. Judge Robert Ruehlman tells the five members, whom he called to his courtroom for the settlement agreement, "You essentially lied to the people of the city. The trust is gone. I really believe the five city council members should resign and pay it back... no city voter should ever vote for them again.”

August to December 2019: Dennard tries to exchange votes for money. Prosecutors say Dennard requested between $10,000 and $15,000 from an attorney to pay for her personal expenses. In exchange, she promised a favorable vote on The Banks development.

In a Nov. 4, 2019, text message to the attorney, according to court records, Dennard says: "I could really use your help. It's kind of urgent to get it today. Happy to help you. But need yours too."

Dec. 19, 2019: Ohio Auditor Keith Faber looks at the texting case and refers the five council members for prosecution on a misdemeanor crime of dereliction of duty. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters appoints attorney Pat Hanley, a former attorney for the U.S. District Attorney’s office, to investigate the matter.

Feb. 25, 2020: Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard is arrested on federal bribery charges.

March 2, 2020: Dennard resigns.

June 29, 2020: Dennard pleads guilty to a charge of honest services wire fraud, which alleges she defrauded taxpayers. A plea agreement calls for her to spend up to 2 ½ years in prison. Sentencing is set for Nov. 24.

Sept. 28, 2020: Hanley, the special prosecutor, in a letter obtained by The Enquirer, recommends the texting councilmembers not be criminally charged with dereliction of duty. But he writes in a letter dated this day, “The investigation is on-going.”

Nov. 10, 2020: Councilman Jeff Pastor, along with an associate who is not connected to City Hall, is arrested on a 10-count federal indictment, including bribery, extortion, money laundering and conspiracy charges related to the $55,000 in alleged solicited payments. Pastor’s attorney, Ben Dusing, says his client will fight the charges.

Nov. 16, 2020: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asks the Ohio Supreme Court to suspend Pastor from Cincinnati City Council. That request is pending.

Nov. 18, 2020: Five citizens file a request with the Hamilton County Probate Court seeking to have Pastor removed from council. That request is pending.

Nov. 19, 2020: Federal agents arrest Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld on corruption charges. Sittenfeld says he is innocent. The charges: Sittenfeld orchestrated a scheme to funnel money from developers into a political action committee (PAC) that he secretly controlled. According to the indictment, the developers were actually undercover FBI agents who handed Sittenfeld checks totaling $40,000 on three different occasions in 2018 and 2019. The indictment states Sittenfeld solicited the money in exchange for his support of a plan to develop the former Convention Place Mall at 435 Elm St., which Cincinnati developer Chinedum Ndukwe, a former Bengals player, sought to develop as a hotel and office complex with sports betting. Sittenfeld, 36, did not pocket the cash himself, the indictment states, but instead funneled it into a leadership PAC.

Nov. 20, 2020: Sittenfeld releases a statement on Twitter saying he is innocent and that he intends to keep working and plans to run for mayor.

Nov. 23, 2020: Pastor agrees to the suspension.

Nov. 23, 2020: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asks the Ohio Supreme Court to suspend Sittenfeld from Cincinnati City Council.

Nov. 24, 2020: Dennard is sentenced to spend 18 months in prison on a charge of honest services wire fraud. The sentence won’t start until at least March because of the danger posed by the coronavirus, Judge Susan Dlott says.

Nov. 30, 2020: Hamilton County Probate Court Judge Ralph “Ted” Winkler selects Cincinnati attorney Steve Goodin to temporarily replace Pastor. All three are Republicans.

Dec. 7, 2020: Sittenfeld agrees to the state suspension.

April 15, 2021: A Hamilton County grand jury indicts Cincinnati Councilman Wendell Young on a felony charge of tampering with records. The charge alleges between January 3, 2018, and October 16, 2018, Young destroyed text messages that were public.

