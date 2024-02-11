Gang associate involved in Braintree drug deal pleads guilty, federal prosecutors say

BOSTON – An associate of the violent Dorchester-based gang Cameron Street pled guilty Thursday to a drug trafficking charge in federal court in Boston. The allegations included a cocaine deal in Braintree, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Michael "Meech" Lopes, 35, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine, authorities said.

During a two-year investigation into Cameron Street, Lopes conspired with a Cameron Street gang member and others to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said.

Lopes sold cocaine and cocaine base to a cooperating witness in Boston, Braintree and Pawtucket, prosecutors said in the news release.

They said a search of Lopes’ home in April 2022 resulted in the seizure of about 174 grams of cocaine base, 215 grams of cocaine, 180 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials and $2,342 in cash.

Lopes faces up to 20 years in prison, supervised release of at least three years and a fine of up to $1 million. U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled sentencing for May 6.

Among the agencies assisting in the investigation were Quincy, Canton, Randolph, Stoughton and Brockton police; prosecutors in Norfolk and Plymouth counties; and State Police.

