Gang attack in Haiti neighborhood leaves bodies, homes charred

1 / 2

Gang attack in Haiti neighborhood leaves bodies, homes charred

Jacqueline Charles
·6 min read

They arrived unannounced, brandishing heavy artillery as they scaled the rooftops of houses, firing shots and setting homes ablaze.

While some residents managed to escape amid the billows of black smoke and tear gas, others became trapped and died inside their burning houses. The Thursday assault on residents inside the poor, pro-opposition neighborhood of Bel Air in Haiti’s capital was the third large attack in less than two years.

It occurred within walking distance of Haiti’s presidential palace and was perpetrated by gang members affiliated with Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, a fired policeman-turned-powerful gang chief who is wanted in several massacres, including the slaughter of dozens of men, women and children in a 2018 attack in Port-au-Prince’s La Saline slum.

They were live on Facebook when an armed man stormed in and kidnapped them in Haiti

Chérizier, who is also accused of being behind a November 2019 attack in Bel Air, called a press conference Friday where he assumed responsibility for the latest assault, casting it as a response to attacks committed against his powerful gang alliance known as G-9 and Family and Allies.

“Everyone knows that once there is an action, there will be a reaction,” said Chérizier, claiming that six of his members were killed during Thursday’s incident before rattling off their names.

In December, Chérizier and two former Haitian government officials were sanctioned by the United States for the La Saline massacre. Despite the sanction and his being wanted by the Haiti National Police, he continues to walk free.

On Friday, as the gunshots resumed and fleeing residents prepared to spend another night exposed to the elements on the sprawling Champ de Mars public plaza outside the presidential palace, it was still unclear how many had been killed or injured, and how many homes had been torched.

“We know that there were a lot, a lot of people who were forced to abandon the area,” said Pierre Esperance, executive director of the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights, one of several groups investigating the bloody assault. “There are people who were injured, houses that were burned down, but it’s difficult right now to have a tally.”

Marie Yolene Gilles, who runs Fondasyon Je Klere, or Eyes Wide Open Foundation, said getting into the community remained impossible. Her initial investigation revealed that some residents had been burned while still inside their homes.

“It’s not prudent for people to go in there,” Gilles said, adding she could hear the shots all the way across the capital shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Gilles and Esperance, along with a community leader, said the attack had nothing to do with gang infighting. They all said it was to break the resistance of Bel Air, which is considered an opposition stronghold, and to prevent residents from taking to the streets in anti-government protests, which have increased in recent weeks.

“The attack in Bel Air is a repeat of a series of attacks by gangs close to the power in place that have been done against Bel Air. They want ... to take control of Bel Air and prevent those who are resisting the government from doing so,” Gilles said.

The attack is also the result of the impunity that Chérizier and his fellow gang members have come to enjoy under the administration of President Jovenel Moïse, Gilles added. “They have never pursued them, they have never arrested them, they have never judged them for the crimes they have committed and they have never condemned them.”

During his press conference Chérizier defended himself against charges of human-rights abuses while also lashing out at journalists, members of Haiti’s opposition and the business sector, which he said was not interested in seeing change in Haiti. He said if one member of the alliance is attacked, then all are attacked.

Chérizier also pushed back against allegations that he and his federation of gangs wanted to take control of Bel Air for the Moïse government. He accused Haiti’s opposition of supplying guns and cash to Bel Air so residents could attack his alliance. Human rights groups have accused the government of doing the same with Chérizier and his alliance, which have been accused of being behind Haiti’s widening insecurity and alarming spike in kidnappings.

“We are not into fighting among us, we are not into kidnapping,” Chérizier said. “We made peace so that we could finish with the fighting in the ghettos. It’s because we made peace to end the fighting in the ghetto, it’s the reason why there are some... who to have political capital, are trying to destabilize G-9.

“What happened in Bel Air has nothing to do with fighting for territory, to take control of Bel Air and that’s why we attacked Bel Air,” he said, before fielding questions from journalists.

Two residents who spoke to the Herald on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation said Thursday’s attack had been escalating for several days and came to a head when the armed men invaded the community. Both residents had their homes torched.

“They attacked us, they set houses on fire, it wasn’t just a little damage that was done in Bel Air,” said a mother of two.

The woman said her sister was forced to run during the incident when a gang member grabbed her, threatened to rape her and the woman responded she’d rather be killed instead. “The gun got stuck and my sister ran,” said the woman, describing how the gang member tried to shoot her sister.

She refuted claims that Thursday’s assault was the result of an attack against the G-9 alliance.

“We are not involved in anything, we practically don’t go out, even to the protests,” she said. “Since the 31st of August, they started attacking us. I don’t know why.”’

A spokesperson for Haiti’s National Police did not respond to a Miami Herald request for comment. Last year, the United Nations issued a report focused on a three-day outbreak of gang violence in Bel Air on Nov. 4-6, 2019. U.N. investigators accused Haitian police of failing to protect residents from corrupt officers and gang leaders.

At least three people died in the violence while six others were injured and 30 families were left homeless after their houses were set on fire, the U.N. said. Investigators also noted that the attacks also allegedly involved three active members of the Haiti National Police.

The U.N. accused Chérizier of being behind the attack, even though he denied involvement while offering to compensate victims who lost their homes.

Recommended Stories

  • They were live on Facebook when an armed man stormed in and kidnapped them in Haiti

    For Haiti, it was a new low.

  • ‘Citizen Penn’ Sells to Discovery Plus, Lands May Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery Plus has acquired “Citizen Penn,” a look at the humanitarian efforts of Sean Penn and a team of volunteers to help Haitians in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake. The documentary will premiere on the subscription streaming service on May 6. “Citizen Penn” was written and directed by Don Hardy and produced by […]

  • Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

    A piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state, authorities said. The approximately 5-foot (1.5-meter) composite-overwrapped pressure vessel used for storing helium left a nearly 4-inch (10.16-centimeter) dent in the ground, Grant County sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said. The National Weather Service in Seattle has said the widely reported bright objects in the sky on March 25 were remnants of the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket leaving comet-like trails as they burned up upon reentry to the Earth’s atmosphere.

  • For Years, Doctors Thought I Was Anorexic. It Turned Out, I Have Crohn’s.

    “For the first time, I felt like a person. I felt like no one was listening to me up until then.”

  • Nicola Sturgeon attacks 'gambler' Salmond - then says referendum must be held during Covid recovery

    Nicola Sturgeon has lashed out at Alex Salmond for being a "gambler" - then set out plans for an independence referendum while Scotland is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The First Minister said her former mentor, whom for years she asked Scots to trust to lead to independence, "backs the horses on a near daily basis" and was asking voters to "gamble on the outcome of this election" with his new Alba Party. Despite Mr Salmond's offer to work with her to achieve an independence "super-majority" in the Holyrood chamber, she said him setting up a separate party was not "a friendly gesture on Mr Salmond's part towards the SNP." Challenged that this was the same Alex Salmond that she had asked voters to support in the 2014 referendum and election after election, Ms Sturgeon said: "The point I'm making is about how he's behaving now. I trusted Alex Salmond for a long, long time." The First Minister said her planned independence referendum would happen after Scotland is out of the "acute phase" of the pandemic, a term she defined as world leaders telling their populations about ongoing mass fatalities. However, she said the separation vote would happen in the subsequent "recovery phase". Ms Sturgeon confirmed in an election TV debate this week she wanted the referendum to be held by the end of 2023.

  • Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

    A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, law enforcement officials said. (April 2)

  • Thunder Force: Pom Klementieff On Her Superpowers

    Pom Klementieff talks about her superpowers.

  • Nicola Sturgeon dismisses Alex Salmond's demand to be included in Holyrood election TV debates

    Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed Alex Salmond's demand to be included in TV leaders' debates for the Holyrood election by suggesting his new Alba Party is too small to qualify. The First Minister said she does not get to decide who takes part in TV debates but she could not see how his party could meet the criteria set by broadcasters. In another jibe directed at her former mentor, she said he would be disappointed by the number of SNP defections to his party, with only two MPs and no MSPs jumping ship. Ms Sturgeon said she did not want to spend "too much time talking about a party that doesn't look, on early polling, as if it's going to get any MSPs elected". But she also attacked Mr Salmond's claim that Alba and the SNP could together win a "super-majority" in the Holyrood chamber by manipulating the voting system, with nationalists voting SNP in their constituencies and for his party on the regional list. He claimed this strategy could deliver a Holyrood chamber with 70 per cent of MSPs backing separation, despite this only being supported by around half the population. Ms Sturgeon said he cannot "bulldoze" his way to Scottish separation, with the Alba Party likely to put off undecided former No voters. She added: "If anything, (it) hinders the independence cause".

  • Volunteer firefighter charged with arson after setting Lancaster, SC house on fire twice

    The firefighter set fire to a vacant house on First Street in Lancaster in December and earlier this week, police say.

  • New Hulu documentary explores story of WeWork

    “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” follows the rise and fall of the troubled company and its magnetic co-founder Adam Neumann.

  • 2 Chainz Stumbles Across Bootlegged Copies of 'So Help Me God!' at Gas Station

    2 Chainz released 'So Help Me God!' in November 2020. The album is highlighted by singles like “Quarantine Thick” featuring Big Latto and “Grey Area.”

  • EU urges China to ensure freedom of speech after BBC journalist leaves country

    The European Union on Friday called on China to ensure freedom of speech and the press after a British Broadcasting Corporation journalist in China relocated to Taiwan saying he had suffered threats and obstruction. The journalist, John Sudworth, told BBC radio he moved with his family because it had become increasingly difficult to remain in the country. The EU said it was the latest case of foreign journalists being driven out of China as a result of harassment and obstruction to their work, with at least 18 expelled last year.

  • 42 New Beauty Products That Got Us Really Freaking Excited Last Month

    Meet our March faves.

  • Tennis World Tour 2: Complete Edition: Launch Trailer

    The market-leading tennis game is back. Play as the world's top players, master each surface, perfect your game and strive to dominate the world circuit. Choose from multiple game modes, with singles and doubles games, local and online.

  • Jessica Simpson is still revealing details about her marriage to Nick Lachey years later. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Here's a complete timeline of the relationship, marriage, divorce, and recent drama surrounding the beloved early 2000s "Newlyweds" couple.

  • 12 former 'Apprentice' contestants who have spoken out against Donald Trump

    Omarosa Manigault Newman wrote a book about her time working for Trump titled "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."

  • UFC champion Francis Ngannou eyes Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

    Newly-crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou can see himself crossing over into boxing and taking on heavyweights like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

  • Train crash kills 50 in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades

    A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday after hitting a truck that had slid down a bank onto the track, killing at least 50 passengers and injuring 146 in the island's worst rail disaster in seven decades. By mid-afternoon no one was still trapped, though the fire department said it had found body parts, meaning the number of those killed, who included the driver, was likely to rise. Taiwan's government said there were 496 people on the train, including 120 without seats.

  • Review: Christopher Meloni's Stabler is back, but 'Organized Crime' doesn’t feel like 'Law & Order'

    "Law & Order: Organized Crime" brings back fan favorite Stabler (Christopher Meloni) for his own show, but it isn't the return many were expecting.

  • Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

    Taiwanese prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for a construction site manager whose truck is believed to have caused a train accident in which at least 50 people died. The crash, Taiwan's worst rail accident in seven decades, occurred after an express train hit a truck that had slid down a bank next to the track from a construction site. The manager of the construction site is suspected of having failed to engage the brake properly.