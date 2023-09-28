Gang beef over who would be ‘king’ of Opa-locka sparked El Mula shootings, jurors hear

One of the worst mass shootings in South Florida history was the result of a years-long beef between rival gang members nicknamed “Savage” and “Foepack,” jurors learned this week.

Defendant Davonte Barnes told detectives while being interrogated that he scoped out a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall parking lot looking for Foepack, after meeting with Savage and other members of an Opa-locka gang known as “The Bricks,” the night of the Memorial Day weekend shooting.

Barnes also told Miami-Dade Detectives Richard Raphael and Alexandra Turnes that Foepack was targeted in retaliation for a shooting death in Opa-locka a week earlier of a member of the rival gang the “Back Blues.” That victim is believed to be 19-year-old Antwon Streeter.

“I was supposed to peep the scene and leave,” Barnes was recorded telling detectives. He said the fight between Foepack and Savage went back several years and that “they wanted to kill each other.” Pressed during the questioning, Barne’s said he believed both wanted to be the “king” of Opa-locka.

As the trial neared the end of its second week, no one explained what exactly Barnes meant by the “King” of Opa-locka, or what exactly Foepack and Savage were fighting over. Local rapper Antonio “Foepack” Jones was shot and injured during the El Mula shooting, but survived. Savage hasn’t been charged with a crime.

State prosecutors say that late on the night of May 30, 2021, as dozens of people were leaving the El Mula banquet hall at 7630 NW 186th St. after a rap music release party, several associates of Barnes opened fire on the crowd with high-powered rifles. Killed were Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, and an innocent bystander named Shankquia Lechelle Peterson, 32, who was taken to the hospital and later died of her wounds. Twenty others were wounded.

Police had initially arrested one of the suspected shooters around the same time Barnes was taken into custody two years ago. But Warneric Anthony Buckner was freed after prosecutors determined he had invoked his right to counsel before admitting to his crimes on tape. He’s currently in prison for another crime and has been charged with the murder of a young Liberty City girl a few months before the the El Mula shooting.

On the interrogation video viewed by jurors Wednesday and Thursday, Barnes appeared swayed by Raphael’s paternal play and became animated during his several hours of statements, giving up the names of many of the people believed to be involved in the shooting, to detectives. He admitted to loading the GPS coordinates of El Mula into the cellphones of gang members in other cars and said he saw at least one AR-15 the night of the shooting.

As the high-profile trial before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez neared the end of its second week and with bench seats in the courtroom filling, metal detectors were set up outside courtroom 4-6 at the Richard E. Gerstein Criminal Courthouse.

During cross examination Thursday, defense Attorney Robert Barrar insinuated that Turnes and her partner Raphael manipulated Barnes into admitting he was the lookout, saying the detectives initially brought up the theory. He asked Turnes if she was pressured to make an arrest in a case that received national attention.

“We are trained to handle every case the same,” Turnes responded.