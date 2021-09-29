At least 116 dead in gang battle at Ecuador jail; 5 beheaded

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GABRIELA MOLINA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A battle between gangs in a prison killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in Ecuador's history. At least five dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday.

President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador's prison system, allowing the government to deploy the police and soldiers to penitentiaries among other powers. Authorities attributed Tuesday's bloodshed at the Litoral penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil to gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control of the lockup.

Lasso, visibly affected, said at a news conference that what was happening in the Guayaquil prison was “bad and sad” and he could not for the moment guarantee that authorities had regained control of the lockup.

“It is regrettable that the prisons are being turned into territories for power disputes by criminal gangs,” he said, adding that he would act with "absolute firmness” to regain control of the Litoral prison and prevent the violence from spreading to other penitentiaries.

Images circulating on social media showed dozens of bodies in the prison’s Pavilions 9 and 10 and scenes that looked like battlefields. The fighting was with firearms, knives and bombs, officials said. Earlier, regional police commander Fausto Buenaño had said that bodies were being found in the prison’s pipelines.

Outside the prison morgue, the relatives of inmates wept, with some describing to reporters the cruelty with which their loved ones were killed, decapitated and dismembered.

“In the history of the country, there has not been an incident similar or close to this one,” said Ledy Zúñiga, the former president of Ecuador's National Rehabilitation Council.

Zúñiga, who was also the country's minister of justice in 2016, said she regretted that steps had not been taken to prevent another massacre following deadly prison riots last February.

Earlier, officials said the violence erupted from a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs.

Col. Mario Pazmiño, the former director of Ecuador's military intelligence, said the bloody fighting shows that “transnational organized crime has permeated the structure" of Ecuador's prisons, adding that Mexico's Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels operate through local gangs.

“They want to sow fear,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday, urging the government to temporarily cede control of the prisons to the National Police. “The more radical and violent the way they murder,” the more they achieve their goal of control, he added.

Ecuador's president said that care points had been set up for relatives of the inmates with food and psychological support. He added that a $24 million program to address the country's prisons will be accelerated, starting with investments in infrastructure and technology in the Litoral prison.

The former director of Ecuador's prison bureau, Fausto Cobo, said that inside penitentiaries authorities face a “threat with power equal to or greater than the state itself.” He said that while security forces must enter prisons with shields and unarmed, they are met by inmates with high-caliber weapons.

In July, the president decreed another state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system following several violent episodes that resulted in more than 100 inmates being killed. Those deaths occurred in various prisons and not in a single facility like Tuesday's massacre.

Previously, the bloodiest day occurred in February, when 79 prisoners died in simultaneous riots in three prisons in the country. In July, 22 more prisoners lost their lives in the Litoral penitentiary, while in September a penitentiary center was attacked by drones leaving no fatalities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gang clash at Ecuador prison kills 24 inmates and injures 48

    A riot in a penitentiary in coastal city of Guayaquil killed 24 inmates and injured 48 more Tuesday, Ecuadorian officials said. A police and military operation managed to regain control of the Guayaquil prison after five hours, according to a statement from Ecuador’s prison service. Guayas state Gov. Pablo Arosemena said at a news conference outside the Litoral prison that order had been restored.

  • Rescue vessel docks in Italy, disembarks 60 migrants

    A humanitarian vessel on Wednesday disembarked dozens of African migrants in an Italian coastal town a week after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off conflict-stricken Libya, a charity operating the vessel said. The Geo Barents, a rescue vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders, docked in the port town of Augusta late Tuesday after Italian authorities gave it permission to offload passengers, the charity, known by its French acronym MSF, said.

  • Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated

    QUITO (Reuters) -The death toll from a riot at one of Ecuador's largest prisons rose to 116, President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday, adding that he would send additional security forces and free up funds to avoid a repeat. Another 80 inmates were injured during the Tuesday night clashes at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayas province, which has been the scene of bloody fights between gangs for control of the prison in recent months. "It is unfortunate that criminal groups are attempting to convert prisons into a battleground for power disputes," Lasso told reporters in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city.

  • County lines drug gangs will be eliminated in two years, says policing minister

    County lines drug operations will be eliminated in the next two years, the policing minister has pledged.

  • Ecuador jail: Death toll in Guayaquil prison fight passes 100

    Several inmates were decapitated in Tuesday's clashes between rival gangs, and others shot dead.

  • Curtis Samuel returns to practice: Washington now has 21 days to activate him

    Washington now has 21 days to either activate Samuel or he'll remain on IR for the season.

  • Heavy rain still ahead for East Coast, Hurricane Sam update

    This soggy midweek has seem plenty of rain for parts of the Maritimes, with showers continuing through Thursday into Friday for some parts of the region.

  • Dance raises another $19.4 million for its e-bike subscription service

    German startup Dance has raised $19.4 million in new funding (€16.5 million). Eurazeo is leading today’s funding round. HV Capital and BlueYard are also investing, as well as Dave Morin and James Higa from Offline Ventures, Nicolas Berggruen, Roxanne Varza and Verena Pausder.

  • As tensions rise, Lebanese protest port blast suspension

    Hundreds of Lebanese, including families of Beirut port explosion victims, rallied Wednesday in the capital to support the judge investigating the blast after he was forced to suspend his work. A court must now rule on whether he should be removed or can continue the investigation. Several lawmakers and former officials charged in the case by Bitar have filed lawsuits against him, asking that he step down on grounds of violating the law or showing bias.

  • Armed suspects hold up bodega in Bronx

    Police say both suspects pointed a gun at the cashier and two customers.

  • Boy, 8, playing on porch killed in alleged gang-related shooting, police say

    "They shot and killed an 8-year-old that could not defend himself and probably did not even see it coming."

  • Report: Giants’ Ben Bredeson could miss time with hand injury

    Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Giants as guard Ben Bredeson is expected to miss time with a hand injury.

  • Alabama House approves prison plan using virus funds

    Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday headed toward swift approval of a prison construction package that would tap $400 million of the state’s pandemic relief funds to help pay for building three new lockups. The House of Representatives voted 74-26 for the $1.3 billion construction plan and 75-25 to use $400 million from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan dollars to help pay for the construction. The votes came after Republicans, who hold a lopsided majority in the Alabama Legislature, voted to cut off debate.

  • Military leaders warn of al Qaeda reemergence

    Top U.S. military leaders warned it's possible al Qaeda could strengthen itself in Afghanistan and threaten the U.S. homeland in as little as a year, testifying that "over-the-horizon" operations will be difficult but not impossible.

  • Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

    Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises. The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The blame for that has been placed largely on her party's uninspiring candidate, Armin Laschet, a state governor whose gaffes and chummy demeanor contrasted with Merkel's image as a calm, professional stateswoman.

  • Beavers Collect Branches in Saskatoon Pond

    A pair of beavers were spotted chewing off and collecting branches in a pond in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on September 25.This video, taken by local Michael Digout, shows the beavers gnawing off branches with their teeth and towing them away.Digout, who regularly posts footage of urban beaver activity to his YouTube channel, told Storyful that it is typical for families of beavers to work together to remove tree branches and add them to their collective food cache to sustain them during the colder months. Credit: Michael Digout via Storyful

  • SC schools can make students wear masks after judge blocks ban, superintendent says

    South Carolina’s attorney general said Wednesday he plans to appeal the federal judge’s decision.

  • Jail for woman who hit maid with 4 hangers until they broke

    A woman who abused a maid was sentenced to seven weeks’ jail on Tuesday (28 September) instead of a mandatory treatment order (MTO) that she was seeking.

  • Suspect arrested in assault of Chapman University student on campus

    A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a student on the Chapman University campus.

  • 100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Vallejo

    "People were just running towards it punching and fighting out of control." Israel Cartagena says his family took shelter inside a gift shop when the massive brawl broke out Saturday, at the opening night of Discovery Kingdom's Halloween "Fright Fest."