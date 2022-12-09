Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street on Wednesday, police said.

Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group.

One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips.

“We’re Mac Ballas,” one of the suspects said, referring to a gang that is affiliated with the Bloods.

The answer sparked a brawl during which Shaw was stabbed in the chest and another 20-year-old was stabbed in his right leg, police said.

Police responded and medics rushed both victims to Jamaica Hospital, where Shaw died and the other victim was listed in stable condition.

On Thursday, police arrested three teens, two of them 15 and the other 17. All three were charged with gang assault and assault, with the oldest also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

It was not immediately clear if any of them are going to be charged with murder or if Shaw’s killer is still being sought.