Gang dispute behind shooting, police say

Sep. 20—KERNERSVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting this past weekend in which one man was wounded in what appears to be a conflict among gang members, according to police.

On Sunday at 5:45 p.m., officers of the Kernersville Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Bodenhamer Street.

Two men were involved in an argument after three or four people associated with one gang confronted a similar number of people associated with an opposing gang in the parking lot of a small business complex, Lt. D.R. Crews said.

During the argument, one man fired a handgun at the other group, police said. One man was shot, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The man who fired the shots remained at large as of Monday afternoon, Crews said.

Investigators that ask anyone with information about the shooting call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.