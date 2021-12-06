Gang drive-by shooting leaves one man seriously wounded in east Fort Worth, police say

A man was in serious condition Monday after being shot in a drive-by shooting in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

Members of the Fort Worth Police Departments’ gang unit are investigating the shooting.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to the shooting call shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Carruthers Drive.

Police located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound during a drive-by shooting.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details in the shooting or a motive.