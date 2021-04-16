Gang evidence allowed in murder trial next week

Apr. 16—GOSHEN — Two Elkhart men accused of torturing and murdering a woman are set to stand trial for murder next week.

Donald Owen Jr., 22, and Mario Angulo Jr., 20, appeared for a final hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday. Their trial is scheduled to begin Monday with the process to select a jury.

Owen and Angulo are each charged with counts of murder, robbery and criminal confinement stemming from the killing of Kimberly Dyer, 31, of Columbia City at a house along Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart in October 2019. A Sturgis, Michigan man was also robbed at the house. If convicted, Owen and Angulo could face a sentence of life without parole as prosecutors seek to prove the crimes were associated with gang activity.

During the hearing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle sought a ruling on a motion to introduce evidence, under a state trial rule covering a defendant's character, which at trial would establish a foundation that there was an affiliation or a desire to be affiliated with a gang when the murder occurred.

The attorneys for Owen and Angulo opposed the motion, with concerns that discussing the alleged gang affiliation would prejudice the jury more than it would serve to support the accusations.

Attorneys Jeffrey Majerek and Thomas Dixon both argued there is no evidence to prove the murder and robbery were gang-related crimes, or that a gang endorsed the violence. Majerek said the incident was more of a personal nature and called it a "stretch" to fit a gang-affiliation argument into the case. Dixon believed introducing the gang activity allegations at trial would be improper.

Doyle pointed out the alleged gang affiliation ties the defendants to why they were at the crime scene when the murder occurred.

Judge Michael Christofeno sided with Doyle and granted the use of the gang evidence under the trial rule for discussing motive, opportunity, intent and preparation. Though cautioning the issue will play out more during the trial, he found the value to examine the evidence outweighs the potential to prejudice the jury.

If Angulo and Owen are convicted, the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office has intended to seek a sentence of life in prison without parole for them.

A third man connected to the case, Matthew Murzynski, 25, was set to go to trial with the other defendants up until a few weeks ago. He pleaded guilty March 25 to counts of aiding, inducing or causing a robbery that resulted in serious bodily injury; and aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement; along with a criminal gang sentencing enhancement.

Murzynski was convicted on the charges, and he's scheduled to be sentenced May 6 as a result of his plea agreement, according to court information.

