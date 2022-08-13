Gang of female shoplifters stole thousands of dollars worth of men's Nike boxer shorts from Kohl's stores, investigators say

Three women pictured crouching over a display case in Kohl's in Newnan, Georgia. Fox 5 Atlanta

Police say three women stole about $1,800 worth of men's underwear from a Kohl's store in Newnan, Georgia.

Kohl's says they stole Nike men's boxer shorts, which cost between $26 and $40, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

More than $6,000 worth of high-end men's underwear has been stolen from Kohl's stores in the area, say police.

A gang of female shoplifters in Georgia is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of men's underwear from several Kohl's stores, according to Fox News affiliate station Fox 5 Atlanta.

Surveillance footage shows three women crouching over a display case in the men's department of a Kohl's store in Newnan, Georgia, in Metro Atlanta, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The footage also showed the women leaving the store, carrying merchandise in large bags, without paying for the items, per the local media outlet.

The Kohl's store said the women were after Nike men's boxer shorts which, according to the Kohl's website, cost between $24 and $40 for a pack of three.

Kohl's did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, says that the women made off with about $1,800 worth of underwear from the Newnan store alone.

The women, and possibly others, are suspected of stealing men's underwear from other Kohl's stores in Georgia, the sheriff's office said.

More than $6,000 worth of underwear has been stolen from stores in Marietta, Woodstock, and McDonough, police said, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Toby Nix of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office told Fox 5 Atlanta: "These girls are walking in the store, filling up reusable shopping bags, and walking out. Not a care in the world."

Read the original article on Insider