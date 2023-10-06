Gang fights at Canutillo High School result in dozen arrests, numerous suspensions

There have been a dozen arrests and 17 students have been suspended or expelled after a series of gang-related brawls revolving around Canutillo High School, officials said.

The fist fights broke out last week in school hallways and off campus, leading to arrests by Canutillo Independent School District police and the El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit, school district officials said.

Things are quiet this week with Canutillo and other El Paso-area school districts on vacation for intersession, followed by fall break next week.

What happened at Canutillo High School?

A series of fights erupted over several days at Canutillo High School and off campus, including under a bridge at a drainage arroyo near Borderland Road, school district spokesman Gustavo Reveles said.

Some of the conflicts involved a "group of students who claim to be from a fairly newly formed gang," Canutillo ISD police told parents in an open letter on the department's Facebook page. Many of the clashes were filmed on cellphone videos circulating online.

Reveles said that no one had to be transported to the hospital due to their injuries, though some students were treated by the school nurse for minor cuts and bruises.

On Sept. 28-29, many students stayed home because of false rumors that there could possibly be a shooting at the school. Canutillo ISD police described the rumors as "malicious misinformation."

Canutillo High School has about 1,500 students. It is located at 6675 S. Desert Blvd. in the suburban community of Canutillo in the Upper Valley.

How many arrests were made at Canutillo HS?

A dozen young men have been arrested since last week and Canutillo ISD issued 17 suspensions and expulsions from school because of the fights, Reveles said. Some of the arrests took place this week and more arrests are possible.

The El Paso police Gang Unit and Canutillo ISD police arrested nine persons (five adults, four juveniles) on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and assault for gang-related fights off campus, officials said. Persons 17 and older are considered adults in the Texas justice system.

Three juvenile students were arrested by CISD police on misdemeanor assault charges for fighting in school, officials said.

What is being done in response to the Canutillo ISD teen violence?

School administrators, police and security are updating policies and procedures and have increased monitoring of hallways and common areas at Canutillo High School to prevent any more violence, a district spokesman said.

Canutillo ISD police are working closely with the EPPD Gang Unit to address any further concerns.

Canutillo ISD Police Chief Jose A. Kluge plans to create a volunteer program called POP, or "Parents On Patrol," to help increase campus safety.

Anyone with information regarding crime and safety at Canutillo High School may call Canutillo ISD police dispatch at 915-877-6650.

Information regarding crime on campus, including violence, possession of weapons and drugs, gang activity and bullying issues, can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.

