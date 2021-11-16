Gang of jewelry thieves jailed after stealing $35m in goods from celebs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A trio of thieves has been arrested in London for stealing more than $35m (£26m) worth of items from celebrities.

Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Donati, and Alessandro Maltese made up the gang of thieves who took their aim at the homes of high profile people, such as soccer manager and former England midfielder Frank Lampard; TV presenter Christine Lampard; Tamara Ecclestone, the Formula 1 heir; and Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai billionaire who owned the Premier League club Leicester City until he died in a helicopter crash in 2018.

Police said the heists are the “highest value series of residential burglaries in UK history”.

The three men from Milan conducted their first break-in after spending only a few days in the UK, according to authorities. The London Metropolitan Police said they stole $80,600 (£60,000) worth of goods at an address in Kensington and Chelsea on 1 December 2019.

Only a few days later, on 10 December, they stole $1.34m (£1m) in watches and cash at a home in Knightsbridge, later stealing diamonds, stones, and more watches and cash worth more than $35m (£26m) from a home in Palace Green.

Authorities revealed that most of the stolen goods haven’t been found.

Law enforcement said they took extraordinary measures to avoid being identified. They only used cash, wore disguises and hats, and never walked together as a group. The “three of them individually praised us for working out who they were and locating them”, police said, according to CNN.

Police could create a crime scene by examining a low-quality surveillance footage clip lasting 13 seconds of the burglars going through the back garden of the Palace Green property and going back out following the theft.

The clip also showed the gang getting into a black taxi as they left the scene, prompting officers to find 1,007 taxis that were in the area at that time. Trying to track every one of them, police found that it was the 1,004th driver who picked up the burglars. From the interview with the driver, police could identify a route that the gang used repeatedly.

Detective Constable Andrew Payne said in a statement: “This story is comparable to what you will see in a Hollywood movie but unfortunately this was real life and involved real victims.”

The 24-year-old Jovanovic pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to money laundering and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Donati, 44, and Maltese, 45, were both handed sentences of eight years and nine months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle.

“I would say that this incident has had a major impact on our general feeling of security, particularly with having a 16-month-old baby,” Mr Lampard said in a statement. “The fact that my job means that I travel frequently again raises my concerns. Neither my wife nor I are sleeping too well as a consequence of this incident.”

Ms Lampard said she has struggled to sleep following the incident.

“I am much more fearful of being alone in my own home, I am less trusting of visitors to the house and feel unsafe in my home,” she said. “I have a young daughter and feel vulnerable in a home which I had previously always felt safe and happy in.”

The Srivaddhanaprabha family said the late businessman’s home had been “a place of reflection and to pray”.

“We felt it was the strongest connection to him as he spent his last night there before his death. Since the burglary, our sacred and special connection has been damaged and violated beyond repair,” the family added.

The daughter of Formula 1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, Tamara Ecclestone, said: “I’m so scared, I will not leave my daughter alone in the house at night because I just feel like the people I am meant to trust, I don’t, I’m not sure that I can trust anyone.”

She added that her daughter “talks about burglars now as well, which is really really hard and that’s the worst part trying to pretend to her nothing actually did happen, and to try to make her feel the house is a safe space”.

Read More

Molly-Mae Hague responds to burglary: ‘They took everything’

Love Island stars Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury ‘victims of £800,000 burglary’ at Manchester home

San Francisco announces cash rewards to collar auto burglars

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • High school students identified as victims in fatal shooting at Haltom City park

    A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot to death at a Haltom City, Texas park.

  • Mitra Chem takes aim at Chinese dominance of battery materials supply chain

    Mitra Future Technologies, also known as Mitra Chem, has raised a $20 million Series A led by billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Holdings. The startup aims to boost the North American battery supply chain industry that’s currently dominated by China, by producing an iron-based cathode for non-Chinese applications. Taiwanese billionaire Richard Tsai, Fontinalis Partners, Integrated Energy Materials and Earthshot Ventures also participated in the round.

  • Springfield man charged with federal hate crime for beating gay man with a club

    McGee went online to purchase the club he allegedly used and searched for suggestions of how to get away with murder and avoid being caught.

  • Missing teen found dead in Palm Beach Gardens, police say

    Rogers was last seen leaving his home Monday with his bicycle. He did not come home.

  • Mexico, Colombia groups combat violence against women by addressing machismo

    Call centers and group meetings in Mexico and Colombia offer ways to combat violence against women by focusing directly on the men who perpetrate it.Why it matters: Organizers hope the pilot programs can promote best practices to curb gender violence. They would also like to see the programs replicated across Latin America and the Caribbean, the region with the highest rate of sexual violence against women in the world, as well as alarming numbers of murdered women, according to the UN.Stay on t

  • Mexico arrests wife of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera

    A federal official, commenting about the case on condition of anonymity, said the woman arrested was Rosalinda González Valencia.

  • Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks

    Investor Warren Buffett's company made two new investments during the third quarter while trimming its holdings in several drugmakers and financial firms. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. updated its stock holdings in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The reports are closely watched by many investors because of Buffett's successful track record over the decades.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Man who allegedly killed daughter’s boyfriend is no ‘hero,’ grieving family says

    It has the makings of a Hollywood thriller: A determined dad rescues his teenage daughter from an alleged Seattle sex trafficking ring and then takes brutal

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse conducts random draw, seating 7 women and 5 men for his jury

    Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday randomly selected the seven women and five men who will decide whether he should be held criminally responsible for gunning down two men during a social justice protest in Wisconsin last year.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.