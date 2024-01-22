Gang leader who ordered killing of woman in Mount Vernon sentenced to 22 years

A gang leader who ordered the fatal shooting of a woman in Mount Vernon - supplying the guns to the killers and distracting the victim on the phone in the moments before she was shot - was sentenced Friday to 22 years in state prison.

Anthony Brogno, 21, was sentenced for the Sept. 25, 2021, killing of Aaliyah Waiters on South Third Avenue.

Brogno had originally been charged with second-degree murder. State Supreme Court Justice Larry Schwartz imposed the prison term offered by prosecutors and promised by Judge Robert Neary when Brogno pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in October. Neary retired last month.

Earlier that morning in a New Rochelle apartment, Brogno provided guns to Laquan Jones and Tyrone Carcamo. They drove to Mount Vernon and while they got out of the car and opened fire at her, Brogno was talking to her via Snapchat.

The two men returned the guns to Brogno afterwards. Carcamo pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and is serving a 22-year prison term. Jones is awaiting sentencing on his guilty plea to second-degree murder.

Schwartz denied Brogno's bid for youthful offender status, citing the severity of the crime. It was a longshot request because granting it would have capped the prison sentence at 1 1/3 to 4 years.

Brogno is already in state prison serving time for weapon possession related to a gun found in a car he was riding in a month after the shooting while under investigation for Waiters' killing. He was classified a youthful offender in that case.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon NY slaying: Man sentenced for ordering fatal shooting