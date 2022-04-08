Gang member, 21, arrested in connection with recent Merced shooting, police say

A 21-year old gang member was arrested on Thursday in Merced as a suspect in a recent shooting in the city, according to police.

Members of the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit teamed up with members of the Merced County Sheriff Department’s Supervise Release Team and located Christian Mercado at a home in the 1600 block of Primrose Avenue.

Mercado, 21, of Merced is a suspect in a April 1 shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of X Street, according to police.

Mercado was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Officers found two handguns during a search of the home where Mercado was located. The firearms will be submitted to the Department of Justice crime lab to see if they are related to the recent shooting.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7742 or by email at CentenoA@CityofMerced.org.