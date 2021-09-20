Gang member, 28, fatally stabbed in the Bronx

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 28-year-old member of the Trinitarios gang died a week after he was stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street corner, police said Monday.

Christopher Martinez was knifed in the neck and upper body near W. 183rd St. and Sedgwick Ave. in University Heights about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10, officials said.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital where he clung to life for a week before dying there Friday. He lived in Harlem, according to cops.

There have been no arrests.

Police said the victim had 11 arrests on his record and was a member of the feared Trinitarios gang. Records show he served three years in state prison for dealing drugs in Manhattan. He was paroled in January 2017.

