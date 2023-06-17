Gang member, 49, arrested after gunshots hit Merced apartment building, police say

A 49-year old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of shooting into an apartment building, according to police.

Members of the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested Lekxai Soulanone about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Soulanone faces charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and firearm and probation violations.

The incident occurred Monday when officers responded to a report of a shooting at 314 W. 19th Street in Merced. The suspect, later identified as Soulanone — who police say is a known gang member on probation — fired several shots into the apartment building after a disturbance.

An arrest warrant for Soulanone was issued on Friday and officers located him in the 500 block of Granada Court in Merced. During a probation search, police said, a loaded 9mm handgun was located.

Soulanone was arrested on the warrant, and on suspicion of several firearm-related charges and for violation of probation and taken to the Merced County Jail. Soulanone’s bond is set at $400,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7742 or CentenoA@CityofMerced.org.