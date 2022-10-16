Gang member already wanted is chased down after being caught with gun, Merced police say

A known gang member was arrested for having a gun after attempting to flee officers following a traffic stop Saturday in Merced, according to police.

Merced Police Department gang officers stopped a vehicle about 12:20 p.m. near West Childs Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, according to a social media post by the agency.

As the vehicle pulled over, police said, a passenger got out and was holding a firearm. Carlos Sandoval, 29, of Merced, fled on foot, according to police.

During the chase, police said, Sandoval tossed away the gun and was found hiding in an empty building nearby.

Sandoval already was wanted by probation authorities and was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

In addition, he was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, gang enhancements, and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Sandoval’s bond was set at $377,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Jeremy Salyers at 209-388-7771 or by email at SalyersJ@CityofMerced.org.