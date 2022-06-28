Gang member arrested in 2014 cold case killing in Bradenton, Manatee sheriff says

After years of investigation, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office now has enough evidence to charge a man in an unsolved murder case from 2014, Sheriff Rick Wells said in a press release Tuesday.

Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit have issued an arrest warrant for Pedro “Pedico” Garcia, 39, from Bradenton.

He is being charged with the second-degree murder of Samuel “Spanky” Campos Conde. Detectives said they learned that he killed Conde in a gang-related shooting on Dec. 20, 2014.

The shooting happened at 3704 9th Street East, Bradenton, but for years went unsolved because of witnesses remaining “tight-lipped” with information on who shot Conde, Wells said.

Investigators said the location where they found Conde’s body is where people would go to buy beer illegally after other bars closed.

Witnesses later told detectives that on the day Conde died, he was among several people gathered at the drinking spot when an altercation started between rival gang members, and an unknown person shot and killed him.

Investigators now believe the unknown person was Garcia.

Conde was known to law enforcement to be a member of the gang SUR 13, and they believe Garcia is a member of a rival area gang, Wells said.

Garcia is currently serving time in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for firearm convictions unrelated to the death of Conde.

Since Conde’s death, his older brother, Gabriel, was also murdered in a gang-related shooting in 2018. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office solved that case and arrested the suspected shooter.

The shootings were not related, officials said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011, or to remain anonymous, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

Samuel Conde