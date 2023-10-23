Gang member arrested after armed robbery, Visalia PD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested early Sunday morning after being identified in an armed robbery, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 5:20 a.m. they responded to a 711 on West Walnut Street for an armed robbery that had just occurred. Upon arrival they learned a man entered the business and demanded money, threatening the clerk with a knife.

Officers say the clerk opened the register and as the suspect was taking the money, he dropped the knife. The clerk and suspect fought over the knife, but the suspect physically assaulted the clerk and fled with the money.

The clerk was treated for their injuries and after reviewing surveillance video, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Isaiah Ortega, a known and documented Norteño street gang member.

Eventually, around 7:15 a.m. patrol officers reported they saw Ortega leaving his home and arrested him. Evidence of the crime was found on him and after conducting a search warrant at his home, more evidence was discovered.

Fresno Police say Ortega was arrested under suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

