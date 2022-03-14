Gang member arrested for Harlem shooting that killed 19-year-old man last summer

A gang member has been arrested for a Harlem shooting that killed a 19-year-old man last summer, police said Monday.

Paul Johnson, 20, was nabbed Saturday and charged with murder and reckless endangerment.

The suspect has numerous prior arrests, including for gun possession last May, police said.

Johnson, a member of the God’s Favorite Children gang, is accused of shooting Matthew Sumpter, 19, about 9:45 p.m. July 26 at W. 141St St. and Frederick Douglass Blvd. The killer drove by on a dirt bike, firing into a crowd and hitting Sumpter.

The victim belonged to the 2 MF gang, for Mafia Family, and had an arrest record dating back to when he was 11 and busted for robbery, police sources said.

Sumpter had a daughter and lived with his mother, sister and pregnant girlfriend, a former neighbor said at the time.

Sumpter’s mother, according to the neighbor, tried her best to keep him away from trouble while she raised her two children while working as a security guard.