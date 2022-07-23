Gang member arrested in Merced shooting that injured man, police say

Merced police have arrested a 27-year-old suspect for allegedly shooting a man earlier this week on West 12th Street between H and G Streets

Police say Edwardo Lee Munoz shot the 32-year-old victim Tuesday. Officers responded to the scene at 10:13 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, according to a police news release.

Officers canvassed the area for evidence and located a cellular telephone at the crime scene.

Detectives began following up on the case and determined the cellular telephone belong to Munoz, who is a documented gang member and a rival of the victim in this case.

Police served a search warrant at Munoz’s residence Friday in Merced. He was taken into custody and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, infliction of great bodily injury and gang enhancements.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Ray Valadez at (209)388-7829 or by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org.