Gang member arrested after shootout with Harris Co. deputy
HPD said the suspect was wanted for aggravated assault and kidnapping. He was reportedly out on bond for three aggravated robbery warrants.
HPD said the suspect was wanted for aggravated assault and kidnapping. He was reportedly out on bond for three aggravated robbery warrants.
Texans players did not release a statement about their participation in the voluntary portion of the offseason program. And on Monday, some 40 of the 78 players under contract worked out at NRG Stadium on the first day of the nine-week program, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Phase One of the voluntary program [more]
University of Kentucky faculty representatives took issue with the hiring process for a university administrator last week, alleging that the process deviated from previous norms and rendered faculty input on the process pointless.
After using the N-word in front of a Black coworker, the coworker said it felt "like a stab through my heart each time," but didn't say so because she feared retaliation.
New surveillance video shows the man wanted for a violent robbery inside a hotel in Center City Philadelphia.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson filed his first official answer to the 22 lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct
An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday accused the 22 women who have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted or harassed by the NFL player during massages of lying, claiming their assertions are based on “an avalanche of false accusations.” The statement by Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, comes after the NFL player’s legal team filed in court its initial response to the lawsuits, alleging that eight of the women bragged about giving him massages and five “wanted to get money out of Mr. Watson.” Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women, called the claims in the initial response by Watson’s legal team “weak and vague allegations” that are “demonstrably false.”
Follow latest updates from Minneapolis
The attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd ’s death cited the disputed concept of excited delirium during closing arguments Monday in an effort to show that the force Derek Chauvin used was objectively reasonable given Floyd's resistance. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was arrested outside a neighborhood market on May 25, accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A panicky-sounding Floyd struggled and said he was claustrophobic as police tried to shove him into a squad car.
A California congresswoman's comments about Derek Chauvin's murder trial could have given the former officer grounds for an appeal, the judge in the case said. Judge Peter Cahill called Maxine Waters's comments "abhorrent" as he exhorted elected officials to stop disrespecting "the rule of law". Ms Waters joined protesters in the area over the weekend and suggested they should "get more confrontational" if Mr Chauvin was acquitted. The 45-year-old faces manslaughter and murder charges after pinning George Floyd to the ground for more than nine minutes in a fatal arrest last May. As the jury began their deliberations on Monday afternoon, the defence made a last-minute request for a mistrial based on "intimidating" comments from Ms Waters.
Louisville Metro Police will conduct an investigation into a video of an unnamed officer punched a man in the face several times following a protest.
Nearly two-thirds of NFL teams' players released statements saying they would not report to voluntary workouts.
A Chinese painting from 1924 is expected to fetch at least $45 million in an auction in Hong Kong, as collectors' appetite for art continues to rise even amid economic uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The painting by influential Chinese modern artist Xu Beihong depicts a slave hiding in a cave and a lion. It is based thematically from ancient Roman mythology and Aesop’s Fables, according to Christie’s auction house, which unveiled the painting Monday.
Christopher Walters died after being held down by the neck in Longton, Staffordshire.
Police said Anthony Thompson, 17, shot an officer in his school's bathroom. They then retracted the claim, but have released few other details.
Police in suburban Minneapolis shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon who was allegedly involved in a carjacking and fired shots at pursuing officers, according to a release from the Burnsville Police Department.
CNN host's statement about police reform in America was met with mixed reactions on Twitter.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling puts on his general manager hat for every first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft
These "test rocks" – the heaviest weighing 3,200 kilograms (7,000 lbs)– are part of research aimed at understanding the growing risk of rockfalls around the world. As climate change warms high-altitude mountain regions, boulders and rocks long frozen into place are being loosed and tumbling downslope. "All of this is going in one direction: more unstable," said Christian Huggel, a glaciologist at the University of Zurich who was not involved in the mountain experiments.
Authorities said Stephen Broderick is accused of killing his ex-wife, his teenage daughter and her boyfriend. Police arrested him after a 20-hour search, and a gun was found in his waistband.
Publisher for ClimateDepot.com Marc Morano argues deal would add 'massive regulations' to construction and housing.