Gang member arrested on suspicion of gun and narcotics possession, Merced police say

A 34-year old gang member was arrested in Merced on suspicion of possessing several firearms and narcotics, according to police.

Members of the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit went to serve a search warrant in the 2500 block of Glen Avenue at 3:38 p.m. Friday, according to a social media post by the department.

As they arrived, the person they were looking for, Jesse Nieto, 34, of Merced was leaving in his vehicle.

Officers were able to stop him near Bear Creek Drive and Fourth Avenue. Officers said they detained Nieto and found a loaded 9 mm gun in the center console.

Officers went back to search the residence, where they said they found an AR-15-style rifle, a pistol/rifle conversion kit, ammunition and about 10 grams of cocaine.

Nieto, described by police as a known gang member and prohibited from possessing firearms, was booked into Merced County Jail for various firearm-related charges and child endangerment.

Merced police ask anyone with any information to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.