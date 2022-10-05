Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun

A Georgia gang member has been convicted of a murder investigators say he committed when he was still a teenager.

Prosecutors say now-21-year-old Travis McFarland, also known as Slime Hext, killed 24-year-old James “Jake” Ponder in 2019.

Last week, a Troup County jury convicted McFarland of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford says McFarland, then-17, and a second suspect got into Ponder’s car under the guise of selling him a gun. The men eventually tried robbing Ponder before he was shot in the back, hands and leg.

Ponder’s friend drove him to the hospital after the two suspects ran away from the scene.

McFarland is a member of the “Bounty Hunter” group of the Bloods criminal street gang, according to Cranford.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This case is another tragic example of lives being ruined and families being destroyed by criminal street gangs,” Cranford said in a statement.

A judge sentenced McFarland to life in prison without the possibility of parole followed by another 75 years.

The second suspect, whose identity has not been released, has been indicted is waiting on his trial.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: