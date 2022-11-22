Gang member dodges murder charges in stray-bullet death of Brooklyn teen

A Brooklyn gang member on trial for killing a high schooler in a stray-bullet Brooklyn shooting dodged murder charges but was convicted on other counts on Monday, officials said.

Zidon Clarke was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter in the slaying of Rohan Levy, 15.

Brooklyn State Supreme Court Judge Danny Chun also found Clarke guilty of attempted assault, weapons charges, conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

Clarke was 17 years old and a member of the Folk Nation Gang on Feb. 20, 2017, when he was out on the streets of East Flatbush on the lookout for rival gang members, prosecutors said.

Instead, he came across Rohan and three of his friends — whom Clarke mistook for rivals — on E. 55th St. near Lenox Road.

Clarke hopped out of the passenger seat of a car and fired off several shots, hitting one of Rohan’s friends in the leg.

The kids ran from the gunfire, but not before Clarke fired off more rounds. Rohan was struck by a bullet in the back of the head.

A bullet fragment entered Rohan’s brain and he died three days later.

In a recording on a fellow gang member’s cell phone, prosecutors said Clarke bragged about his good aim.

Zidon Clarke said that “when he shoots, he gets headshots,” Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Matthew Perry told a Supreme Court judge in opening statements in the case.

Neither Rohan nor his friends were affiliated with a gang, but one of them was wearing red pants and a black jacket, officials said. Red is the signature color of the Bloods gang.

Clarke is set to be sentenced Dec. 13.