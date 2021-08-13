Gang member, felon arrested in Lompoc for allegedly possessing loaded handgun

Aug. 12—An 18-year-old Lompoc man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was allegedly found in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.

Anthony Moralez, who police said is a documented gang member and a convicted felon, was arrested in the alley between the 500 blocks of North K and L streets about 12:45 a.m.

Sgt. Sergio Arias said Moralez was spotted in the alley by officers on a routine patrol who discovered he was carrying the PFC9-style unregistered ghost gun — assembled from parts with no serial number — with a 30-round clip.

Moralez was booked into Lompoc Police Department Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm with a gang enhancement.