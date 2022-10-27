Gang member found guilty in murder of father outside country club

A Fulton County jury found a gang member guilty in the shooting death of a father outside a local country club.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the Fulton County courthouse as the judge read the verdict against Jayden Myrick.

Christian Broder was waiting on an Uber with his family and friends outside the Capital City Country Club at Brookhaven in northeast Atlanta when he was shot in 2018. He later died from his injuries.

Myrick, then 17, faced more than a dozen charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault, gang activity and armed robbery.

During his testimony, Myrick admitted that he ordered hits on witnesses but insisted he did not commit the murder.

The jury found him guilty on all counts. Sentencing is expected later Thursday afternoon.



