Gang member gets life after 2 teens shot dead in 2018, DA says

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said a Cordova man was convicted on all counts Friday in the 2018 shooting deaths and robberies of two acquaintances whose bodies were found in the front seat of a car in Fletcher Creek Park.

Juanyai Walls, 23, was convicted in criminal court on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of especially aggravated robbery, a release said.

RELATED CONTENT: Teenagers arrested in double homicide

According to records, he automatically received two life sentences for the murders and will be sentenced next month to robbery convictions.

According to testimony in the week-long trial, Walls and several fellow members of the Piru Bloods gang arranged to meet with the two victims in the early-morning hours of Feb. 3, 2018, with a plan to rob them of two rifles they had for sale.

Visitors at Fletcher Creek Park in Cordova found the victims, Devonte Taylor and Jereme Jones, both 19, dead in the front seat of a car just before 10 a.m., a release said.

Both were killed by multiple gunshots from two different-caliber weapons.

Three others were also charged in the case, including Kentrell Spight, 22, who pled guilty last month and was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Two others are awaiting trial.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



