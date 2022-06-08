Gang member who organized a notorious courthouse shooting sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

A gangster who federal prosecutors said instigated and planned a brazen, midday assassination attempt that left four wounded outside Bridgeport’s busy Golden Hill courthouse was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison.

Assante “Santi” Gaines, 25, admitted in court that he was present when other members of his gang from Bridgeport’s north side, pumped at least 20 shots into a car containing four members of a rival gang in January 2020 in retaliation for the killing of a northside gangster by one of the rivals the night before.

The attack scattered shell casings in the street and left 23 bullet holes in just the front windshield of the parked Chevrolet carrying the victims. All four were hit, two seriously. One was paralyzed and a second victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder and wrist, prosecutors said.

Gaines, who was 23 at the time of the attack, admitted his role in the ambush and previously pleaded guilty to violent racketeering offenses that include attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. In addition to helping to set up the shooting, Gaines was accused of arranging to destroy evidence by burning the stolen car used in the attack and pressing a girlfriend to lie about it to a federal grand jury.

Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton that Gaines is incorrigible. Among other things, they said in court filings that he was speaking to an imprisoned gang member on what he knew to be a recorded prison phone as he drove to participate in the attack. What’s more, he knew his movements were being tracked by the GPS ankle bracelet he was ordered to wear as a result of his parole from what was then the most recent of his prior arrests, convictions and incarcerations.

Moments after the attack, Gaine’s parole officer was reporting to authorities that he had been present.

“Indeed, the Court need look no further than the fact that Gaines was willing to incite, orchestrate and oversee a daylight public assassination of two men and anyone who was with them in front of a court of justice while wearing a GPS ankle bracelet demonstrates that deterrence has no impact on Gaines,” the prosecution said in one filing. “Gaines knows the law and will do everything in his power to impede its function.”

Gaines’s lawyers asked for leniency in their filings with the court, arguing that he is a victim of his environment. As a youngster growing up in West Haven, he is described as a respectful and curious boy who enjoyed going to church with an aunt. But when his single mother moved to Bridgeport, the defense lawyers said he changed.

“Kids in the Bridgeport school that Asante attended behaved differently than in his previous schools,” the defense lawyers wrote. “He was as an intelligent and inquisitive boy, but his new classmates ridiculed and bullied him for being a nerd. Like many children at that age, Asante wanted to be included, and the pressure to conform was even greater because he was the ‘new kid.’ He succumbed to peer pressure like many children do and his behavior changed for the worse.”

Four federal law enforcement agencies and the Bridgeport Police Department have been working in an effort to stamp out gang violence since the day time shooting outside the crowded courthouse. Much of the evidence gathered about the shooting, as well as other acts of violence and near continuous drug dealing, came from the extensive use of social media websites including Facebook and YouTube, where gang members boast about their crimes while posing with guns and high capacity ammunition magazines, according to law enforcement.

Even at age 22 when the courthouse ambush occurred, Gaine’s was considered a veteran member of his of the “Greene Homes Boyz”, or “GHB/Hotz”, a gang based in the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex in Bridgeport’s North End, whose member were regularly depleted by shootings. The gang, like others in the city, distributed heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and Percocet pills; committed continual acts of violence against rival gang members and others, celebrated on social media, federal prosecutors said.

From 2017 until law enforcement cracked down after the courthouse shooting, Bridgeport’s northside gangs were at war with rival elsewhere in the city.

Gaines was picked up less than a month after the courthouse shooting and he has been held without bail since.

He and seven other gang members were charged with federal crimes for their roles in the courthouse shooting and other gang activity, and he was the last to be sentenced. His seven associates also pleaded guilty and are currently serving prison terms of between eight and 40 years. The prosecution of numerous other individuals involved in Bridgeport gang activity is ongoing, federal prosecutors said.