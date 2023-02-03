Gang member pulled over in Merced traffic stop. Here’s why police took him to jail

A suspected gang member who was found with a loaded firearm was arrested by the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit during a traffic stop Thursday, according to authorities.

Curtis May, 24, was arrested near the intersection of East 12th Street and E Street in Merced, police said in a news release. Police said May was driving with ha suspended license.

An officer found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in May’s waistband, according to the release. Authorities said May is a known gang member and prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

May was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and infractions, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7742 or by email at saldivarj@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported online through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.