Gang member from Quincy pleads guilty to racketeering charge, federal prosecutors say

BOSTON – A Quincy man who is a member of a violent Boston gang pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges Monday in federal court after breaking into a home and assaulting one of the occupants, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said Michael "Asian" Nguyen, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats or violence and one count of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, more commonly referred to as RICO.

According to court documents, Nguyen is a member of Cameron Street, a gang based largely in Dorchester that uses violence and threats to protect and expand its territory, promote a climate of fear and enhance its reputation. Cameron Street members use firearms to murder and assault gang rivals as well as protect narcotics and drug proceeds, prosecutors said in the news release.

Cooperating witnesses identified Nguyen as a member of Cameron Street who, among other duties, often infiltrated rival gang territory to conduct surveillance, prosecutors said.

They said that in July 2018, Nguyen and two co-defendants broke into a home through the back entrance while wearing masks and dark hoodies and carrying firearms. One victim ran out the front entrance and called 911.

A second victim was punched in the head and held at gunpoint as Nguyen and others ransacked the house, demanding, “Where’s the stuff, where’s the money, where’s your boyfriend?”

The assailants fled in a silver pickup trick after stealing $2,000 in cash and a safe.

Officers pursued the truck until it abruptly stopped in Stoughton, colliding with the police cruiser. Nguyen and another assailant got out of the truck and ran off, prosecutors said. The unidentified assailant was quickly apprehended and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Nguyen faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine on each charge.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young scheduled sentencing for March 20.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy man admits to gang-related charges, federal prosecutors say