Gang member sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault

Jun. 12—A man with ties to a criminal street gang was sentenced Friday to serve the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Elijah Bennett, 19, of Brunswick, pleaded guilty in Glynn County Superior Court to armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said.

He was sentenced to serve all of his 20-year sentence in prison and the next five years on probation.

Bennett is a known member of the Gangster Disciples gang, the release said.

The charges stem from two separate incidents. The first occurred on Oct. 16, 2020, when Bennett arrived at the house of Keijuan Smith just after midnight, stepped out of a stolen Range Rover and opened fire with a Draco AK-47 pistol while Smith and his father were outside their Amherst Street house talking.

At around 5 p.m. on Oct. 15, Bennett's alleged accomplice, Marcus Carmena, had approached Smith with a handgun and hit him in the head with it, the release said. Video evidence posted to Carmena's Snapchat account showed that both he and Bennett had been in the stolen Range Rover and were brandishing the AK47 pistol. Additionally, Bennett made various incriminating statements regarding the shooting, the release said.

The second incident occurred on Oct. 30, 2022, when Elijah and his little brother Ezeere met Brian Gardner and a female acquaintance at Arbery Park in Arco to smoke some marijuana at around 3:45 a.m.

Elijah Bennett had already told the female he and his brother planned to rob Gardner.

The female said she was afraid to say anything because the Bennett brothers had guns, the release said. After about an hour at the park, the brothers pointed handguns at Gardner and told him to get out of his Toyota Corolla and stole the car.

Elijah Bennett later posted photos on his Instagram account of him posing with a handgun. Gardner's clothing was visible in the picture, the release said.

Both of the Bennett brothers were arrested at their home later and had with them Gardner's clothes, credit cards and driver's license, the release said.

Ezeere Bennett has not been convicted of the crimes and is not incarcerated.

There is an active warrant out for Ezeere Bennett's arrest, the release said. The district attorney's office encourages anyone with information about Ezeere Bennett's whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.

The press release said that the Bennetts are the younger brothers of Ethan and Everett Bennett. They were convicted at separate trials in Glynn County Superior Court in 2022 and 2019 for the murder of Antonio Randolph.